‘8 Passengers’ video blogger, counselor arrested in southern Utah child abuse investigation

A popular YouTube blogger and the creator of Utah County-based mental health counseling company have been arrested and accused of child abuse after police say a malnourished child that appeared to have had his hands bounds ran to a neighboring home for help.

Jodi Nan Hildebrandt, 54, and Ruby Franke, 41, were arrested Wednesday for investigation of two counts each of aggravated child abuse.

The investigation began when a 12-year-old boy — Franke's son — "climbed out of the window of an Ivins residence belonging to Jodi Hildebrandt and ran to a neighbor's home," according to a police booking affidavit.

The boy asked the neighbor for food and water.

"The neighbor observed duct tape on (the boy's) ankles and wrists and contacted law enforcement. Upon arrival, law enforcement observed the wounds and the malnourishment of (the boy) to be severe," the affidavit alleges.

The neighbor told police the boy appeared to be emaciated, according to a statement from the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was "placed on a medical hold due to his deep lacerations from being tied up with rope and from his malnourishment," the affidavit states.

Police then found a 10-year-old girl in Hildebrandt's home that also appeared to be malnourished. Police say both children were staying in Hildebrandt's home and were under her direct care.

"Ms. Hildebrandt requested a lawyer and did not speak with us. Once given her charges, Ms. Hildebrandt informed me (the children) should never be allowed around any other kids," police wrote.

The arrest report refers to a video that was posted on YouTube two days ago that appeared to be filmed in Hildebrandt's basement. Police say the mother of the two children, Franke, is in the video, showing she had "knowledge of the abuse, malnourishment and neglect," according to the affidavit.

Franke is known for her "8 Passengers" YouTube channel which had millions of followers. The videos followed the lives of Franke, her husband and six children but was taken offline earlier this year for unknown reasons. Four of Franke's children were taken into state protective custody following Wednesday's arrest.

Hildebrandt is the founder of the Orem-based mental and emotional healing company "Connexions Classroom," a company that says it helps people with addiction and mental health issues. According to the Utah Division of Professional Licensing's website, Hildebrandt is a licensed clinical mental health counselor in Ivins.

Hildebrandt and Franke are business partners, with Franke listed on the ConneXions website as a "certified mental fitness trainer."

