Man arrested for DUI hours before allegedly causing 5-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain

A man was arrested for DUI, then six hours later drifted across the center line causing a multi-vehicle crash in Eagle Mountain Wednesday afternoon, Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the crash occurred on Cory Wride Highway just east of the Mt. Airey Drive intersection. At about 1:09 p.m., a driver drifted across the center line into oncoming traffic and hit four cars.

The driver, identified as James Ross Dumas, 40, of Eagle Mountain, was taken by helicopter to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. Cannon said some other individuals in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Cannon said Dumas was arrested Wednesday at 1:32 a.m. for a DUI, refusing a chemical test, and domestic violence. Dumas was booked into jail at 3:29 a.m., but released on bail at 6:45 a.m.

Just a little more than six hours later, the crash occurred. Cannon said the sheriff's office will submit charges for Dumas for another refusal of a chemical test, traffic related charges and potentially a DUI for the afternoon crash, but they are waiting until he is out of the hospital to arrest him.

