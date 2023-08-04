Monsoon season in Utah: Major thunderstorms, wild weather hit across state

Major thunderstorms have caused massive downpours, flooding and safety concerns across the state.

Travelers reported deep standing water on I-15 and other roads and multiple cars got stuck near the 14600 South exit in Draper. Roads looked like rivers as rain dumped down in Draper.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the southbound on-ramp at 14600 South in Draper was closed Thursday night due to a mudslide partially covering the road.

Highland Drive, Bangerter Parkway and Minuteman Drive are all unsafe to travel on and the public is urged to avoid those areas for the rest of the night, Draper City said on social media. Draper officials also said to not drive through deep water on any other road.

A KSL reader submitted a photo of a sinkhole that appeared on Bangerter Highway and about 14200 South.

Rain coming down hard in Draper!

Stacy A Russell Harker took this video at Traverse Ridge Road and Manila this evening. pic.twitter.com/mrIRcEde2C — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) August 4, 2023

The Real Salt Lake game was delayed due to lightning and concertgoers at USANA Amphitheater were evacuated to stay safe from the weather.

Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said the heavier storms over northern Utah have dissipated, but southern Utah will continue to see scattered storms.

Rainfall totals from Thursday night's storm show Draper received about 1.42 inches of rain Thursday, with Bluffdale close behind at 1.18 inches and South Jordan just above the inch mark at 1.06 inches. Herriman and Sandy clocked 0.99 and 0.94 inches respectively, with Cottonwood Heights racking up 0.84 inches and Lehi at 0.65 inches.

The National Weather Service announced a flash flood warning Thursday night for east Tooele County, specifically near the Jacobs Burn Scar. The warning is in effect until 12:15 a.m. Friday.

An intense rainstorm led to flash flooding in Willard on Thursday afternoon, when the precipitation hit the hillside too fast to be soaked in, sending a river of mud into yards and homes.

The Wetzel family saw their yard get filled with about a foot of mud.

A house just down the street had its basement destroyed in minutes. "There was nothing anybody could do. It was just flowing so fast," homeowner Danielle Brown said. "I mean, if you would have walked in, it probably would have swept you right off your feet."

Fortunately, Brown said her neighbors have all rallied together to help each other clean up after the storm.

Contributing: Lauren Steinbrecher

