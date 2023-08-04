South Jordan teen found dead after search and rescue at Sand Hollow Reservoir

A 15-year-old boy was found dead Thursday after a search and rescue operation at Sand Hollow Reservoir in Washington County.

The teen was identified by the Utah Division of State Parks as Landon Crook of South Jordan.

Officials received a call just before 10 a.m. about the teen who was paddleboarding on the South Beach — which is at the south end of Sand Hollow State Park — when he fell from the board and did not resurface. The state park and Washington County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team worked together to locate the teen, with crews on land and on the water.

Crook was later found in 25 feet of water with no personal flotation device, officials said.

"The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Crook's family and friends," the division said. "This incident remains under investigation at this time."

Officials reminded those recreating to prioritize safety by wearing a life jacket and going with a buddy.

