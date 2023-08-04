Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding and said the following roads were damaged or left impassible due to standing water and slide debris:



Highland Drive at 1300 East

Roundabout at Rambling Road and Mike Weir Drive

Bangerter Parkway from 13800 South to Highland Drive

“A little over 2 inches came down in over an hour, and so we had major localized rain flooding events that have done pretty extensive damage to some of our public infrastructure,” Walker said.

People look at the aftermath of a mudslide near Rambling Road and Sage Hollow Drive in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Traverse Ridge Road became a raging river, and viewer-submitted video showed several cars driving through the deep waters.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the southbound I-15 on-ramp at 14600 South was closed due to a mudslide, and a KSL viewer submitted a photo of a sinkhole that appeared on Bangerter Parkway near 14200 South.

Walker said the Bangerter Parkway area will take the longest to clean up as the sidewalk is gone and gas lines are exposed. The road collapsed during Thursday’s storm, and Walker estimated it’s about a 60-foot gap.

“Our goal as a city is to get the road open, get the infrastructure safe so people can commute,” Walker said.

Along 1300 East at Highland Drive, firefighters had to rescue people after three or four cars got trapped in floodwaters.

“We realized it was going to an extensive, extensive amount of damage, and we were going to need some help,” Walker added. The city has set up an emergency center and is coordinating with Salt Lake County Emergency Services. It expected to find more damage as the sun comes up Friday.

Walker said residents can call the city to report any damaged infrastructure and the goal is to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

Four units in the Promontory Point apartment complex at 1175 View Point Dr. in Sandy experienced major flooding with two feet of water in each unit, according to the American Red Cross of Utah. The Red Cross said it helped 13 resident find lodging and other community disaster resources.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the Red Cross at (801) 892-4000 or at redcross.org/utah.

The severe weather also forced Real Salt Lake’s round of 16 Leagues Cup match vs. Liga MX’s León to be postponed to Friday at 7 p.m. The USANA Amphitheatre was also evacuated during The Offspring concert due to thunderstorms.

