Friday, August 4, 2023 | 
Utah Environment

Draper declares state of emergency after torrential rain slams northern Utah

By Josh Ellis
Total Flood and Fire Restoration project manager Brogan Darling works at a flooded home in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Total Flood and Fire Restoration project manager Brogan Darling works at a flooded home in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Salt Lake Valley, leaving several Draper roads damaged and causing flooding and safety concerns Thursday night.

Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding and said the following roads were damaged or left impassible due to standing water and slide debris:

  • Highland Drive at 1300 East
  • Roundabout at Rambling Road and Mike Weir Drive
  • Bangerter Parkway from 13800 South to Highland Drive

“A little over 2 inches came down in over an hour, and so we had major localized rain flooding events that have done pretty extensive damage to some of our public infrastructure,” Walker said.

People look at the aftermath of a mudslide near Rambling Road and Sage Hollow Drive in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Traverse Ridge Road became a raging river, and viewer-submitted video showed several cars driving through the deep waters.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the southbound I-15 on-ramp at 14600 South was closed due to a mudslide, and a KSL viewer submitted a photo of a sinkhole that appeared on Bangerter Parkway near 14200 South.

Walker said the Bangerter Parkway area will take the longest to clean up as the sidewalk is gone and gas lines are exposed. The road collapsed during Thursday’s storm, and Walker estimated it’s about a 60-foot gap.

“Our goal as a city is to get the road open, get the infrastructure safe so people can commute,” Walker said.

Along 1300 East at Highland Drive, firefighters had to rescue people after three or four cars got trapped in floodwaters.

Kristin Hartness, Emily Hartness and Monett Rupp look at what is and isn’t salvageable after the Hartness’ home flooded in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
People look at the aftermath of a mudslide near the intersection of 1300 East and Highland Drive in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Robert Bergener, left, and Brogan Darling, with Total Flood and Fire Restoration, work in a flooded home in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
A vehicle is surrounded by mud near the intersection of 1300 East and Highland Drive after flooding in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
A home on Chamonix Court is full of mud and debris after flooding and mudslides in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The aftermath of a mudslide is pictured near Rambling Road and Sage Hollow Drive in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Brandon Hartness and Matt Call carry a soaked couch out of Hartness’ flooded basement in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Brenda Taylor walks through the basement of her friends’ home that is full of mud after flooding and mudslides in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Damaged furniture and belongings are piled up outside of a house in Draper after flooding and mudslides on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Vehicles move past a sinkhole on Bangerter Highway after flooding washed out a section of the road in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Arabella Roxburgh walks her bike through a section of sidewalk and road that is covered in mud near the intersection of 1300 East and Highland Drive after flooding in Draper on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Damaged furniture and belongings are piled up outside of a house in Draper after flooding and mudslides on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Draper Mayor Troy Walker declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
“We realized it was going to an extensive, extensive amount of damage, and we were going to need some help,” Walker added. The city has set up an emergency center and is coordinating with Salt Lake County Emergency Services. It expected to find more damage as the sun comes up Friday.

Walker said residents can call the city to report any damaged infrastructure and the goal is to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

Four units in the Promontory Point apartment complex at 1175 View Point Dr. in Sandy experienced major flooding with two feet of water in each unit, according to the American Red Cross of Utah. The Red Cross said it helped 13 resident find lodging and other community disaster resources.

Anyone in need of assistance can contact the Red Cross at (801) 892-4000 or at redcross.org/utah.

The severe weather also forced Real Salt Lake’s round of 16 Leagues Cup match vs. Liga MX’s León to be postponed to Friday at 7 p.m. The USANA Amphitheatre was also evacuated during The Offspring concert due to thunderstorms.