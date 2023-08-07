Man dies after escaping fiery vehicle in Parowan

A man in his 30s died from injuries he sustained in escaping a truck that caught fire on I-15 in Iron County Friday night.

The man's Dodge Ram 2500 had some sort of malfunction and caught fire around 8:30 p.m., about 5 miles north of Parowan, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. He was able to exit the truck but suffered significant injuries in the process and died at the scene.

The truck continued moving west and ended up on dry grass off the road, causing a small brush fire that has since been put out, a UHP spokesman said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The man's identity has not yet been released yet.

