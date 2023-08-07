Construction to close 9th and 9th in Salt Lake City; feedback sought on Main Street plan

A prominent intersection in Utah's capital city is closing for about a month as a part of an ongoing city road project.

Salt Lake City's 9th and 9th intersection, where 900 South meets 900 East, will close as early as Monday as part of Salt Lake City's 900 South Reconstruction Project. Crews are slated to remove and replace the street's aging roadway surface and improve the storm drain system in the area, as well as install a new section of the 9-Line Trail.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for about 30 days once construction begins.

City officials contend that fully closing the intersection will reduce the project time by an additional 15 to 30 days, as compared to a partial closure, which has been used in other parts of the project area.

Despite the closure, officials urge residents to still support the local businesses in the area, using streets 700 East, 900 East, 1100 East and 800 South to reach the shops and restaurants on 900 South in the closed area. Local traffic can use 900 South, but not enter the intersection.

The project, which began in 2021, aims to repair 900 South from 900 West to Lincoln Street (945 East). The city completed a section of the project from 900 West to 200 East last month. Crews are also working on a stretch of 900 South from 200 East to 500 East.

City seeks feedback on Main Street’s future

While the 900 South project construction is in motion, planning is heating up for a project that would transform another prominent Salt Lake City street.

Salt Lake City's Department of Economic Development launched an online survey on Thursday, seeking public feedback on a conceptual design to turn Main Street into a "pedestrian-transit mall" from South Temple to 400 South in downtown Salt Lake City. The plan follows three years of temporarily closing down the section of road to foot traffic and extending outdoor dining patios.

While "Open Streets" started out as more of a COVID-19 pandemic necessity, city leaders point out that it's something the city had planned out all the way back in 1962.

"This is the next step in fulfilling the vision of the Second Century Plan, and other downtown master plans," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in a statement. "The vision for Main Street has always been about creating a destination that enhances connectivity between people, which ultimately contributes to the long-term economic health of downtown Salt Lake City."

The city is working with multiple partners on "bringing this project to life," including the state and Dig Studio, an architecture firm based out of Denver, Department of Economic Development officials said. The online survey, which runs through Aug. 11, is one of the first pieces in putting together a project plan.

Open Streets is slated to return for a few weekends beginning next month, after facing delays this year.

