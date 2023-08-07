Lightning-sparked wildfire near Beaver grows to 250 acres

Lightning has been identified as the culprit for a fire located 11 miles southeast of Beaver.

The Thompson Ridge fire started Friday and has grown to about 250 acres in size — the equivalent of 250 football fields.

"The fire was very active yesterday in dense dead and down timber. A Type 3 (Incident Management) Team has been ordered," said a Tweet from Utah Fire Info.

According to a release from the Central Utah Fire Agency, no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. The fire is at 0% containment, the release states.

