Woman dies after Heber City motorcycle crash

Police say a woman who was involved in a motorcycle crash last week has died.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said the crash happened Thursday around 7:30 p.m. A Honda Accord was traveling to Park City from Heber on U.S. 40 when it "T-boned" a motorcycle crossing the state Route 32 intersection, he said.

The motorcycle's two occupants, a man and a woman, were flown by medical helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was identified as Melinda Romney, 53, of Wasatch County. She succumbed to her injuries and died at 2:40 a.m. Friday, according to her obituary.

The man remains in the hospital with a brain injury resulting from the crash.

Roden said there were at least two occupants in the Accord, but neither required medical attention.

The intersection was closed for an hour-and-a-half Thursday night while crews responded to the accident. The investigation is ongoing to determine what led to the crash.

