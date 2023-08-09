A small and cheery group of supporters greets Biden in Utah

The possibility of seeing President Joe Biden whiz by had about 100 people lined up to await the president’s motorcade on Wednesday evening.

Biden landed in Salt Lake City at the end of his circuit through New Mexico, Arizona and the Beehive State. He will speak about the PACT Act Thursday morning at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and is expected in Park City for a fundraising event.

Air Force One landed at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City at about 4:25 p.m. Those in the small crowd waiting along 2200 North came because they either support Biden, or because they think planes and cars are cool.

It was a bright moment after the tragic scene that played out hours earlier in Provo, where Craig Robertson, who had posted threatening messages about the president’s visit, was shot and killed by FBI agents attempting to serve a search warrant at his home.

Amber Hendrix, first vice chair for the Salt Lake County Democrat Party, joined the group of motorcade-watchers to catch a glimpse of the president.

Hendrix said she’s a huge supporter of the Biden-Harris administration.

“I really appreciate all the investments they’ve put into the economy, getting us through the most difficult time (of the pandemic),” Hendrix said. “I think he’s a good man and I appreciate his values.”

Hendrix brought her teenage kids with her. She wanted to give them a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to see the motorcade.

Maxine Martinez, alongside John Martinez, the second vice chair for the Salt Lake County Democrat Party, said being a Democrat in Utah is hard but they’ll never give up.

“It’s rough and we don’t always get what we want but we sure try hard,” she said. “We never stop.”

Brooke Wilde, a Democrat, said she had never seen Air Force One.

Wilde was beaming after the president’s plane landed and the motorcade passed by.

People gather to watch the presidential motorcade drive out of the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

She also stressed the importance of voting, even when it feels like the vote doesn’t count.

“I still always vote, even though I know it doesn’t make a big impact,” she said. “I mean, you have to exercise your rights.”

Some people were simply there to see the plane and the motorcade, all politics aside.

One man said he has seen the last three presidents and was hoping to see Air Force One land, as well as get a glimpse of the motorcade. He collects die-cast models of the presidential limousines.

Two sisters, Suzanne Phipps and Natalie Delacruz, said they voted for Biden and they’re “big fans.”

After the motorcade passed, both sisters said it was one of the coolest experiences they’ve ever had.

“He waved at us. It was so cool,” Phipps said.