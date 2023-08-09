Provo man killed by FBI made threatening posts about Biden, neighbor says

One person is dead in what the FBI is calling an agent-involved shooting early Wednesday.

ABC News reported the FBI was at the home in connection with an investigation into alleged threats by a man against President Joe Biden and others, according to two officials briefed on the case.

Biden is scheduled to land in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

No information about how the incident unfolded has been publicly released by law enforcement. CBS News was told by law enforcement sources that the man engaged FBI agents in a gun fight when they tried to serve a warrant.

Neighbors confirmed to the Deseret News the man killed was Craig Robertson, a man who is about 80 years old, overweight and walks with a cane.

A Facebook account which neighbors said belonged to Robertson shows multiple posts threatening violence against Biden during his visit to Utah, including asking whether the state will become famous “as the place a sniper took out Biden the Marxist” and urging Utahns to fire their guns into the air when Air Force One arrives.

Robertson also posted a message directed at the FBI on July 27 and shared again two days ago, saying “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.”

The page contains politically charged posts made almost daily expressing outrage at Democrats, especially Biden and his family, for months.

Cooper Robinson, who lives in the neighborhood, told the Deseret News he was walking his dog early in the morning when he saw several unmarked vehicles, including an armored truck, block the street. He said he could hear agents yelling, “Craig Robertson, please come out with your hands up,” several times, as well as what sounded like “three or four flashbang grenades.”

“Obviously I don’t have all the information regarding why they raided their house,” he said, though he noted he’s seen some of Robertson’s Facebook posts, “stuff about politics, about Joe Biden, and threats to Joe Biden and things like that.”

Robinson: “I don’t really care who’s president, I don’t think it’s cool to make threats like that, whether they’re legitimate threats or not. Again, Craig, I would say, is a big story teller and likes the attention of big stories. So a man that sits at home all day, doesn’t have much to do, if he’s on his phone and is involved in politics and has strong political opinions, I’m not surprised that he would make posts like that to try to receive attention. I’m just hoping that the FBI has some more evidence besides Facebook posts to want to raid his house like they did.”

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson said the shooting, which happened around 6:15 a.m., occurred when agents attempted to serve a search warrant at the home. A large law enforcement presence was gathered Wednesday at a home in a cul-de-sac near 400 North and 1170 West.

According to ABC News, one of the officials they spoke to said the investigation began in April and the U.S. Secret Service was notified by the FBI in June. The official told ABC News the individual was under investigation for threatening posts, including suggesting online he was preparing to take physical action. The official said the threats had been deemed “credible.”

The shooting incident will be reviewed by the FBI’s Inspection Division, according to the agency statement.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the statement read.

This story will be updated.

Contributing: Katie McKellar, Tad Walch, Kyle Dunphey

Law enforcement investigate at the scene of a shooting in Provo involving the FBI Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News