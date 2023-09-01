Stuck at home this Labor Day weekend? Here are a few things you can do in Utah

Labor Day weekend is finally here. While some might be tired of all the summer activities, others are looking for ways to make the most out of the last holiday before the end of the summer.

If you’re looking for that last summer hurrah, but aren’t traveling anywhere, here is a list of things going on around Utah during Labor Day weekend.

How to celebrate Labor Day weekend in Utah?

Utah is a beautiful place with many outdoors opportunities. While this may be the last chance for many to have a barbecue, go hiking, and visit the lake, there are also many events going on around the state.

Things to do Friday, Sept. 1

Payson City Golden Onion Days: An event that started in 1929 to offer an opportunity for residents and former residents of the city to make and renew friendships. The event started on Aug. 31 and goes until Sept. 4. It includes concerts, a carnival, a baby contest, and more. For more information, visit the event website.

Utah Labor Day Cup: If you are a lover of soccer, this event is for you. Get ready for a three-day, preseason youth soccer tournament in southern Utah. The event goes from Sept. 1 until Sept. 4. For more information about schedule, pricing and more, visit the website.

Things to do Saturday, Sept. 2

Labor Day cookout: Goldener Hirsch restaurant in Park City is hosting a cookout with a special menu, sourcing local ingredients and curated by executive chef Nicolas Lebas. For information on price and availability, visit the restaurant website.

Things to do Sunday, Sept. 3

Live outdoor music: Enjoy live music every Sunday, as part of the Sunday Live Music Series. Join this week’s artist Megan Blue in an evening of music. For more information, visit the series website.

Things to do Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day Triathlon: As part of the South Davis 2023 Race Series, organizers are hosting the Labor Day Triathlon. The triathlon offers options for kids, teenagers and adults, with prizes available for the winners. For more information on sign up, the event, and prices, visit the website.

Luau: If you are a lover of everything Polynesian, this may be the perfect way to enjoy Labor Day. Gather your ohana and head to the Thanksgiving Point Luau for an evening of authentic performances and food. For more information, visit the website.

