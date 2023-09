The Utah County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found at the base of Battle Creek Falls.

The discovery was made about 10 a.m Friday. Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon says he does not know yet if the victim is a man or woman.

Cannon said investigators are at the scene to determine how the person died. He noted the falls have been the scene for several search and rescue efforts in the past.

This story will be updated.