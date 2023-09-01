Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 1, 2023 | 
Utah Politics

Which Utah cities have primary elections next week?

Residents can register to vote and vote in person on Sept. 5

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com
SHARE Which Utah cities have primary elections next week?
29452113.jpeg

Several cities in Utah will hold primary elections next week, but some of the biggest races won’t be narrowed down until November after some cities chose to adopt ranked choice voting.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Next week's special Republican primary to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has received lots of attention, but several cities are holding their own primary elections on Tuesday to narrow down the field of candidates for mayor and city council positions.

While some of the highest-profile municipal races — including for mayor of Salt Lake City — won't have primaries because the cities opted for ranked choice voting between multiple candidates in November, residents in a number of cities have received mail-in ballots regardless of whether they live within the boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District.

The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Mailed ballots can be delivered to a secure drop box, the county clerk's office or any polling location in your county. Election Day is the last day to postmark mail-in ballots.

Residents can register to vote and vote in person on Sept. 5.

See which cities will hold a primary election with this list of municipal races and candidates along the Wasatch Front, according to the county clerks in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber Counties:

Salt Lake County

Bluffdale Council at-large

  • Kelly Ryan Mower
  • Tony Elegante
  • Brian James Ostler
  • Billy Hesterman
  • Mark Hales
  • Eric R. Hawker
  • Alan W. Lord
  • Gregory D. Wilding
  • Ulises Flynn
  • Steve Austin
  • Erik Swanson
  • Kelsi Schouten

Brighton Council at-large

  • Heidi Westfall
  • Gavan Ganung
  • Adrienne Aldous
  • Jeffery S. Bossard
  • Lise Sorensen Brunhart

Cottonwood Heights Council District 2

  • Sharon Daurelle
  • Suzanne Hyland
  • Scott Bracken

Draper City Council at-large

  • Jordan Davis
  • Fred Lowry
  • Danita Rouzer
  • Cal Roberts
  • Lucky T. Bovo
  • Terry Smith
  • Bryn Heather Johnson

Murray City Council District 1

  • Paul Pickett
  • Aaron Thompson
  • David W. Rodgers

Murray City Council District 3

  • Leann Parker-Reed
  • Rosalba Dominguez
  • Scott Goodman
  • Clark Bullen
  • Janice Strobell

Riverton City Council District 5

  • Spencer Haymond
  • Steven Winters

Sandy City Council 4

  • Scott Earl
  • Marci Houseman
  • Terri Tapp Hrechkosy

Sandy City Council at-large

  • Aaron Dekeyzer
  • Matthew Ostrander
  • Paul Z. Ford
  • Brooke Christensen
  • Jim Bennett
  • Cyndi Sharkey

West Jordan City Council 2

  • John Price
  • Gary Leany
  • Kat Whiting
  • Bob Bedore
  • Kevin Seal

West Jordan City Council 4

  • David F. Pack
  • Alfredo S. Gonzalez
  • Gloria Vindas
  • Kent Shelton

West Valley City Council 1

  • Richard Nowak
  • Tom Huynh
  • Marni Lefevre

West Valley City Council 3

  • Will Whetstone
  • Heidi Roggenbuck
  • James (Jack) Fenn
  • Jacob Gonzalez

West Valley City Council at-large

  • Sophia Hawes-Tingey
  • Steve Rose
  • Darrell R. Curtis
  • Don Christensen
  • Jim Vesock
  • Jesús R. Jimenez-Vivanco

Copperton Improvement District at-large trustee

  • Trevor Patrick
  • Leanne Peterson Heagren
  • Royce Charles Fewkes
  • Richard J. Cude
  • Rebecca A. Blackburn
  • Harvey Seal

Utah County

Lehi City Council

  • R. Curtis Payne
  • Heather Newall
  • Ieli Charlie Tautuaa
  • Jason Hill
  • Jason Harris
  • Nicole Kunze
  • Tyler R. Lindsay
  • Kenneth Roberts
  • K. Casey Glade
  • Paige Albrecht
  • Corey Astill
  • Jeremy K. Baker
  • Brent Summers
  • Michelle Stallings
  • Haley Sousa

American Fork City Council

  • Austin Duke
  • Clark Preston Taylor
  • Tim Holley
  • Elizabeth Gray
  • James Boden
  • Christina Ballard
  • Kenneth W. Sumsion
  • Jeff Shorter
  • Ernie John

Eagle Mountain City Council

  • Craig Morris
  • Rich Wood
  • Craig Whiting
  • Angeline Washburn
  • Scott Ferre
  • Jared R. Gray
  • Melissa Clark

Orem City Council

  • Crystal Muhlestein
  • Matt McKell
  • Greg Duerden
  • Chris Killpack
  • Jeffrey K. Lambson
  • Archie A. Williams III
  • Spencer Rands
  • Heather M. Fry
  • Jenn Gale
  • David Edward Garber
  • Mike Carpenter
  • Wade A. Sewell

Pleasant Grove City Council

  • Denise Trickler
  • David R. Lukens
  • Cyd Lemone
  • Steve Rogers
  • Brent Bullock
  • Greg Sorensen
  • Eric Jensen

Provo City Council Citywide 2

  • Joseph Penrose
  • Gary Garrett
  • Wendy Ahlman
  • Tanner Bennett
  • McKay R. Jensen
  • Nathan Smith Jones

Springville City Council

  • Logan Millsap
  • Dallas McGee
  • Hunter Huffman
  • John Harvey Wells
  • Mindi Wright
  • Craig Conover
  • Jacob Gregg Smith
  • Nathan Shaw

Davis County

Layton City Council

  • Clint Morris
  • Dave Thomas
  • Mike Kolendrianos
  • Drew Chamberlain
  • Elicia Clegg
  • Juan Valladares
  • Zach Bloxham
  • Teresa Stokes

North Salt Lake City Council

  • Ted M. Knowlton
  • Collin Larson
  • Gary Steven Widders
  • Peter Wirthlin
  • Terry R. Pasch Jr.
  • Shaun Fernelius
  • Tammy Clayton
  • Leslie Clark
  • Bruno Barron
  • Suzette Jackson

West Point City Council

  • Trent W. Yarbrough
  • Melissa Olsen
  • Scott Wolford
  • Kelly R. Ross
  • Jerry G. Chatterton
  • Joelle Caruso
  • Jeremy Strong
  • Annette Judd

Woods Cross City Council

  • Matthew B. Terry
  • Wallace O. Larrabee
  • Muskan Walia
  • Julie Checketts
  • Patrick A. Aron
  • Steven E. Bigelow
  • Eric Alan Jones

South Davis Water District trustee

  • Elaine Oaks
  • Melvin Jerry Hawley
  • Greg E. Frazier

Weber County

North Ogden City Council at-large

  • Chris Pulver
  • Christina Watson
  • Tim Billings
  • Ryan Barker
  • Phillip D. Swanson
  • Merril Sunderland
  • Reed Miller

Ogden City Council at-large C

  • Shaun Myers
  • John H. Thompson
  • Lara Gale
  • J. Levi Andersen

Ogden City Council District 4

  • Austin Raymond
  • Dave Graf
  • Alexander Castagno
  • Steven Van Wagoner
  • Sebastian Benitez

Ogden Mayor

  • Ben Nadolski
  • Oscar Landon Mata
  • Taylor Knuth
  • Jon J. Greiner
  • Angel Castillo
  • Bart E. Blair
  • Chris Barragan

Roy City Council at-large

  • Joe K. Paul
  • Benjamin Pearson
  • David S. Young
  • Jeremy A. Thompson
  • Trent Wilkins
  • Claude W. Payne
  • Jeremy Brighton
  • Ann Jackson
  • Bryon K. Saxton