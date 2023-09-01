Which Utah cities have primary elections next week?

Next week's special Republican primary to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has received lots of attention, but several cities are holding their own primary elections on Tuesday to narrow down the field of candidates for mayor and city council positions.
While some of the highest-profile municipal races — including for mayor of Salt Lake City — won't have primaries because the cities opted for ranked choice voting between multiple candidates in November, residents in a number of cities have received mail-in ballots regardless of whether they live within the boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District.
The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Mailed ballots can be delivered to a secure drop box, the county clerk's office or any polling location in your county. Election Day is the last day to postmark mail-in ballots.
Residents can register to vote and vote in person on Sept. 5.
See which cities will hold a primary election with this list of municipal races and candidates along the Wasatch Front, according to the county clerks in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber Counties:
Salt Lake County
Bluffdale Council at-large
- Kelly Ryan Mower
- Tony Elegante
- Brian James Ostler
- Billy Hesterman
- Mark Hales
- Eric R. Hawker
- Alan W. Lord
- Gregory D. Wilding
- Ulises Flynn
- Steve Austin
- Erik Swanson
- Kelsi Schouten
Brighton Council at-large
- Heidi Westfall
- Gavan Ganung
- Adrienne Aldous
- Jeffery S. Bossard
- Lise Sorensen Brunhart
Cottonwood Heights Council District 2
- Sharon Daurelle
- Suzanne Hyland
- Scott Bracken
Draper City Council at-large
- Jordan Davis
- Fred Lowry
- Danita Rouzer
- Cal Roberts
- Lucky T. Bovo
- Terry Smith
- Bryn Heather Johnson
Murray City Council District 1
- Paul Pickett
- Aaron Thompson
- David W. Rodgers
Murray City Council District 3
- Leann Parker-Reed
- Rosalba Dominguez
- Scott Goodman
- Clark Bullen
- Janice Strobell
Riverton City Council District 5
- Spencer Haymond
- Steven Winters
Sandy City Council 4
- Scott Earl
- Marci Houseman
- Terri Tapp Hrechkosy
Sandy City Council at-large
- Aaron Dekeyzer
- Matthew Ostrander
- Paul Z. Ford
- Brooke Christensen
- Jim Bennett
- Cyndi Sharkey
West Jordan City Council 2
- John Price
- Gary Leany
- Kat Whiting
- Bob Bedore
- Kevin Seal
West Jordan City Council 4
- David F. Pack
- Alfredo S. Gonzalez
- Gloria Vindas
- Kent Shelton
West Valley City Council 1
- Richard Nowak
- Tom Huynh
- Marni Lefevre
West Valley City Council 3
- Will Whetstone
- Heidi Roggenbuck
- James (Jack) Fenn
- Jacob Gonzalez
West Valley City Council at-large
- Sophia Hawes-Tingey
- Steve Rose
- Darrell R. Curtis
- Don Christensen
- Jim Vesock
- Jesús R. Jimenez-Vivanco
Copperton Improvement District at-large trustee
- Trevor Patrick
- Leanne Peterson Heagren
- Royce Charles Fewkes
- Richard J. Cude
- Rebecca A. Blackburn
- Harvey Seal
Utah County
Lehi City Council
- R. Curtis Payne
- Heather Newall
- Ieli Charlie Tautuaa
- Jason Hill
- Jason Harris
- Nicole Kunze
- Tyler R. Lindsay
- Kenneth Roberts
- K. Casey Glade
- Paige Albrecht
- Corey Astill
- Jeremy K. Baker
- Brent Summers
- Michelle Stallings
- Haley Sousa
American Fork City Council
- Austin Duke
- Clark Preston Taylor
- Tim Holley
- Elizabeth Gray
- James Boden
- Christina Ballard
- Kenneth W. Sumsion
- Jeff Shorter
- Ernie John
Eagle Mountain City Council
- Craig Morris
- Rich Wood
- Craig Whiting
- Angeline Washburn
- Scott Ferre
- Jared R. Gray
- Melissa Clark
Orem City Council
- Crystal Muhlestein
- Matt McKell
- Greg Duerden
- Chris Killpack
- Jeffrey K. Lambson
- Archie A. Williams III
- Spencer Rands
- Heather M. Fry
- Jenn Gale
- David Edward Garber
- Mike Carpenter
- Wade A. Sewell
Pleasant Grove City Council
- Denise Trickler
- David R. Lukens
- Cyd Lemone
- Steve Rogers
- Brent Bullock
- Greg Sorensen
- Eric Jensen
Provo City Council Citywide 2
- Joseph Penrose
- Gary Garrett
- Wendy Ahlman
- Tanner Bennett
- McKay R. Jensen
- Nathan Smith Jones
Springville City Council
- Logan Millsap
- Dallas McGee
- Hunter Huffman
- John Harvey Wells
- Mindi Wright
- Craig Conover
- Jacob Gregg Smith
- Nathan Shaw
Davis County
Layton City Council
- Clint Morris
- Dave Thomas
- Mike Kolendrianos
- Drew Chamberlain
- Elicia Clegg
- Juan Valladares
- Zach Bloxham
- Teresa Stokes
North Salt Lake City Council
- Ted M. Knowlton
- Collin Larson
- Gary Steven Widders
- Peter Wirthlin
- Terry R. Pasch Jr.
- Shaun Fernelius
- Tammy Clayton
- Leslie Clark
- Bruno Barron
- Suzette Jackson
West Point City Council
- Trent W. Yarbrough
- Melissa Olsen
- Scott Wolford
- Kelly R. Ross
- Jerry G. Chatterton
- Joelle Caruso
- Jeremy Strong
- Annette Judd
Woods Cross City Council
- Matthew B. Terry
- Wallace O. Larrabee
- Muskan Walia
- Julie Checketts
- Patrick A. Aron
- Steven E. Bigelow
- Eric Alan Jones
South Davis Water District trustee
- Elaine Oaks
- Melvin Jerry Hawley
- Greg E. Frazier
Weber County
North Ogden City Council at-large
- Chris Pulver
- Christina Watson
- Tim Billings
- Ryan Barker
- Phillip D. Swanson
- Merril Sunderland
- Reed Miller
Ogden City Council at-large C
- Shaun Myers
- John H. Thompson
- Lara Gale
- J. Levi Andersen
Ogden City Council District 4
- Austin Raymond
- Dave Graf
- Alexander Castagno
- Steven Van Wagoner
- Sebastian Benitez
Ogden Mayor
- Ben Nadolski
- Oscar Landon Mata
- Taylor Knuth
- Jon J. Greiner
- Angel Castillo
- Bart E. Blair
- Chris Barragan
Roy City Council at-large
- Joe K. Paul
- Benjamin Pearson
- David S. Young
- Jeremy A. Thompson
- Trent Wilkins
- Claude W. Payne
- Jeremy Brighton
- Ann Jackson
- Bryon K. Saxton