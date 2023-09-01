Which Utah cities have primary elections next week?

Next week's special Republican primary to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has received lots of attention, but several cities are holding their own primary elections on Tuesday to narrow down the field of candidates for mayor and city council positions.

While some of the highest-profile municipal races — including for mayor of Salt Lake City — won't have primaries because the cities opted for ranked choice voting between multiple candidates in November, residents in a number of cities have received mail-in ballots regardless of whether they live within the boundaries of the 2nd Congressional District.

The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 5. Polls open for in-person voting at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Mailed ballots can be delivered to a secure drop box, the county clerk's office or any polling location in your county. Election Day is the last day to postmark mail-in ballots.

Residents can register to vote and vote in person on Sept. 5.

See which cities will hold a primary election with this list of municipal races and candidates along the Wasatch Front, according to the county clerks in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber Counties:

Salt Lake County

Bluffdale Council at-large



Kelly Ryan Mower

Tony Elegante

Brian James Ostler

Billy Hesterman

Mark Hales

Eric R. Hawker

Alan W. Lord

Gregory D. Wilding

Ulises Flynn

Steve Austin

Erik Swanson

Kelsi Schouten

Brighton Council at-large



Heidi Westfall

Gavan Ganung

Adrienne Aldous

Jeffery S. Bossard

Lise Sorensen Brunhart

Cottonwood Heights Council District 2



Sharon Daurelle

Suzanne Hyland

Scott Bracken

Draper City Council at-large



Jordan Davis

Fred Lowry

Danita Rouzer

Cal Roberts

Lucky T. Bovo

Terry Smith

Bryn Heather Johnson

Murray City Council District 1



Paul Pickett

Aaron Thompson

David W. Rodgers

Murray City Council District 3



Leann Parker-Reed

Rosalba Dominguez

Scott Goodman

Clark Bullen

Janice Strobell

Riverton City Council District 5



Spencer Haymond

Steven Winters

Sandy City Council 4



Scott Earl

Marci Houseman

Terri Tapp Hrechkosy

Sandy City Council at-large



Aaron Dekeyzer

Matthew Ostrander

Paul Z. Ford

Brooke Christensen

Jim Bennett

Cyndi Sharkey

West Jordan City Council 2



John Price

Gary Leany

Kat Whiting

Bob Bedore

Kevin Seal

West Jordan City Council 4



David F. Pack

Alfredo S. Gonzalez

Gloria Vindas

Kent Shelton

West Valley City Council 1



Richard Nowak

Tom Huynh

Marni Lefevre

West Valley City Council 3



Will Whetstone

Heidi Roggenbuck

James (Jack) Fenn

Jacob Gonzalez

West Valley City Council at-large



Sophia Hawes-Tingey

Steve Rose

Darrell R. Curtis

Don Christensen

Jim Vesock

Jesús R. Jimenez-Vivanco

Copperton Improvement District at-large trustee



Trevor Patrick

Leanne Peterson Heagren

Royce Charles Fewkes

Richard J. Cude

Rebecca A. Blackburn

Harvey Seal

Utah County

Lehi City Council



R. Curtis Payne

Heather Newall

Ieli Charlie Tautuaa

Jason Hill

Jason Harris

Nicole Kunze

Tyler R. Lindsay

Kenneth Roberts

K. Casey Glade

Paige Albrecht

Corey Astill

Jeremy K. Baker

Brent Summers

Michelle Stallings

Haley Sousa

American Fork City Council



Austin Duke

Clark Preston Taylor

Tim Holley

Elizabeth Gray

James Boden

Christina Ballard

Kenneth W. Sumsion

Jeff Shorter

Ernie John

Eagle Mountain City Council



Craig Morris

Rich Wood

Craig Whiting

Angeline Washburn

Scott Ferre

Jared R. Gray

Melissa Clark

Orem City Council



Crystal Muhlestein

Matt McKell

Greg Duerden

Chris Killpack

Jeffrey K. Lambson

Archie A. Williams III

Spencer Rands

Heather M. Fry

Jenn Gale

David Edward Garber

Mike Carpenter

Wade A. Sewell

Pleasant Grove City Council



Denise Trickler

David R. Lukens

Cyd Lemone

Steve Rogers

Brent Bullock

Greg Sorensen

Eric Jensen

Provo City Council Citywide 2



Joseph Penrose

Gary Garrett

Wendy Ahlman

Tanner Bennett

McKay R. Jensen

Nathan Smith Jones

Springville City Council



Logan Millsap

Dallas McGee

Hunter Huffman

John Harvey Wells

Mindi Wright

Craig Conover

Jacob Gregg Smith

Nathan Shaw

Davis County

Layton City Council



Clint Morris

Dave Thomas

Mike Kolendrianos

Drew Chamberlain

Elicia Clegg

Juan Valladares

Zach Bloxham

Teresa Stokes

North Salt Lake City Council



Ted M. Knowlton

Collin Larson

Gary Steven Widders

Peter Wirthlin

Terry R. Pasch Jr.

Shaun Fernelius

Tammy Clayton

Leslie Clark

Bruno Barron

Suzette Jackson

West Point City Council

Trent W. Yarbrough

Melissa Olsen

Scott Wolford

Kelly R. Ross

Jerry G. Chatterton

Joelle Caruso

Jeremy Strong

Annette Judd

Woods Cross City Council

Matthew B. Terry

Wallace O. Larrabee

Muskan Walia

Julie Checketts

Patrick A. Aron

Steven E. Bigelow

Eric Alan Jones

South Davis Water District trustee

Elaine Oaks

Melvin Jerry Hawley

Greg E. Frazier

Weber County

North Ogden City Council at-large

Chris Pulver

Christina Watson

Tim Billings

Ryan Barker

Phillip D. Swanson

Merril Sunderland

Reed Miller

Ogden City Council at-large C

Shaun Myers

John H. Thompson

Lara Gale

J. Levi Andersen

Ogden City Council District 4

Austin Raymond

Dave Graf

Alexander Castagno

Steven Van Wagoner

Sebastian Benitez

Ogden Mayor

Ben Nadolski

Oscar Landon Mata

Taylor Knuth

Jon J. Greiner

Angel Castillo

Bart E. Blair

Chris Barragan

Roy City Council at-large