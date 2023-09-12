Facebook Twitter
merlin_2996055.jpg

West Jordan’s Katie Smith gives high-fives before competing in the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Photo Gallery: Soccer and Smiles

By Chuck Wing
Soccer and smiles were on the pitch and in full display Tuesday.

Over 170 student athletes from both Canyons and Jordan school districts competed in the jointly-sponsored Unified Sports soccer tournament at Hillcrest High School in Midvale.

According to their press release, “the tournament is made possible through a partnership with Special Olympics Utah, the goal being to provide opportunities for students with and without disabilities to train and compete together as teammates.”

Photojournalist Kristin Murphy captured the fun Tuesday morning.

merlin_2996053.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Jadon Medina checks out a sign that Reagan Petersen holds while Medina competes in the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996033.jpg

Hillcrest’s Javier Garcia and Abbi Clark cheer while competing in the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996043.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Lucia Fisk kicks the ball during the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996035.jpg

Hillcrest’s Keana Gleed cheers during the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996045.jpg

West Jordan’s Katie Smith smiles before the start of a game at the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996039.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Ryan Quintana and Jordan Barlow chest bump each other while competing in the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996041.jpg

Brighton’s Sam Jensen practices shooting on goal between games of the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996037.jpg

Corner Canyon’s Preston Moore and Garrett Ryder compete in the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

merlin_2996049.jpg

Brighton’s Mitchell Burt cheers during the Unified Sports soccer tournament, held in partnership with Special Olympics Utah, at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News