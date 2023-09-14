Review of Utah gymnastics coach finds no ‘severe, pervasive’ emotional, verbal or physical abuse. But changes sought

An outside review of the University of Utah gymnastics program found that while some gymnasts had a negative experience, coach Tom Farden did not engage in any “severe, pervasive or egregious” acts of emotional, verbal or physical abuse.

The school released the results of the review Thursday.

The university engaged the Kansas City-based law firm Husch Blackwell earlier this summer after several athletes and their parents alleged Farden verbally and emotionally abused and physically intimidated members of the team. The firm specializes in issues facing colleges and universities, including conducting independent investigations and culture and climate reviews of sport programs.

The report, compiled from 45 interviews, concluded that while Farden’s actions caused some student-athletes to feel “increased fear of failure” and pressure to retain athletics scholarships, he did not engage in “any severe, pervasive or egregious” acts of emotional, verbal or physical abuse or harassment as defined by the the U.S. Center for SafeSport code and NCAA regulations.

But it did find several instances in which Farden should have demonstrated greater compassion and self-control, and better professionalism. In at least one circumstance related to Farden’s communications with a gymnast, he violated the university’s Student-Athlete Health, Safety and Well Being Program.

“I met with coach Farden this week to express my disappointment and to share with him my expectations moving forward,” Utah athletics director Mark Harlan said in a prepared statement. “Both Chief Operating Officer/Deputy Director of Athletics Charmelle Green and I will be even more vigilant in monitoring his conduct and his coaching methods, and he will be held to a higher standard moving forward.”

The Deseret News first reported that the review was underway last month based on interviews with five former Red Rocks — as Utah team members are called — mothers of four gymnasts and two former staff members who worked with Farden during his 23-year collegiate coaching career, all of whom spoke on the condition their names not be used. They accused Farden of verbal degradation, public shaming, physical intimidation, isolating gymnasts from their parents and showing a lack of concern for athletes’ physical and emotional well-being, among other things.

In response to the report, the university said it would implement Husch Blackwell’s five recommendations”:



Creating and managing a performance improvement plan for Farden, including training in appropriate communication with athletes, leadership and emotional intelligence for interactions with athletes and creating a healthy team culture.

Continuing to support the role of the student-athlete advocate, including regular monitoring of team practices and competitions, and educating athletes about the advocate’s role, so that she can be an independent resource to address athletes’ concerns.

Working to communicate and involve parents in the gymnastics program, while still adhering to the athletic department’s expectations for athletes to develop independence and complying with FERPA and HIPAA.

Ensuring that all prospective and enrolled student-athletes understand the terms of their athletics scholarships. Considering whether to replace the gymnastics scholarship formula, which guarantees one year of financial support to annual renewals.

Assigning athletics department leaders to attend more practices and conduct regular, documented meetings with women’s gymnastics.

Harlan said he remains confident in Farden’s ability to continue to lead the gymnastics program and to maintain an environment that helps our athletes reach their greatest potential while supporting their health, safety and well-being.

Athletes’ well-being is a top priority at Utah, he said.

“We treat any allegations of inappropriate behavior or abuse within our athletics programs with the utmost care and sensitivity. Student-athletes and their parents entrust their futures to us — not only their athletic training and education, but also their physical and mental health and well-being,” Harlan said.

The Deseret News reported last month that two Utah gymnasts were hospitalized for more than a week at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute to address mental health concerns and suicidal thoughts. Both hospital stays came toward or at the end of a gymnastics season.

“During my time on the team, I was cussed at, had things thrown at me and was emotionally abused by Tom Farden to the point of being so broken down I wanted to take my own life,” one former All-American gymnast wrote to a student-athlete advocate.

Utah has long been a premier women’s college gymnastics program, although it hasn’t won a national championship since 1995. Fan support of the program is robust, as Utah regularly fills the 15,000-seat Huntsman Center and holds the NCAA record for season average attendance (15,273 — set in 2020).

Farden joined the Red Rocks as an assistant coach ahead of the 2011 season. In 2016, he and Megan Marsden were named co-head coaches, following the retirement of Greg Marsden.Farden became the sole head coach in 2020 after Megan Marsden retired.

He was named Pac-12 Conference Coach of the Year at the end of his first season. He has compiled a 165-46-1 record as co-head coach and head coach, including five Pac-12 titles and three consecutive third-place finishes in the NCAA championships. He also coached at Southeast Missouri State and Arkansas.

This story will be updated.

