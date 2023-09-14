Last Democratic Utah House Speaker Ronald Rencher dies at age 82

Ronald Rencher, a former state lawmaker and the last Democrat to serve as Utah House speaker, died on Monday at age 82, according to the law firm Parsons, Behle and Latimer, where he was a shareholder.

Rencher represented Ogden in the Utah House of Representatives from 1971 to 1976, where he served as speaker for the last two years. He went on to serve as the U.S. attorney for the District of Utah from 1977 to 1981 after being appointed by then-President Jimmy Carter.

With great sorrow, pride and gratitude for one of our own, we at Parsons, Behle and Latimer acknowledge and celebrate the storied career of Ronald L. Rencher whom we lost on Sept. 11, 2023," the law firm said in a statement.

Current lawmakers across the aisle commended Rencher's service, including House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville.

"Speaker Rencher was a great leader who served his community and the people of Utah well," Wilson said. "I send my love to his family and loved ones as they honor a great man."

"Former Utah House Speaker Ronald Rencher contributed to Utah's political landscape and will forever be honored and remembered by the Utah House Democratic Caucus for his kindness and humility," said House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City. "Speaker Rencher served with grace and fostered unity and trust during his tenure. ... His House peers elected him to House minority whip and speaker of the House out of profound respect for his leadership and principles.

"As the last Democrat to hold this esteemed position, Speaker Rencher's legacy continues to inspire our caucus' work on progressing Democratic values in the state of Utah."

During Rencher's tenure as speaker, Democrat Cal Rampton served as governor and the state Senate had a slim Democratic majority.

Rencher went on to work as an attorney for the Intermountain Power Project, a coal-powered plant in Delta. He was eventually hired as the general manager of the Intermountain Power Agency, which owns the plant.

"Ron was a gentlemen's gentleman, a lawyer's lawyer," current Parsons, Behle & Latimer shareholder Michael Bailey said in a statement. "He carried a class with him that has become somewhat lost in today's culture. For Ron, a promise was a promise, a handshake was a handshake. I never saw him lose his temper. He was absolutely cool to practice with."

After working with the Intermountain Power Agency, Rencher worked for Bechtel Power Corporation and oversaw the development of a large coal-fired power project with General Electric, Combustion Engineering, Public Service Company of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.

He joined Parsons, Behle and Latimer in 2006.

"It is difficult to overstate the impact Ron Rencher had on the personal and professional lives of the many people who were fortunate to call him mentor, colleague, trusted counselor and friend," shareholder Brandon Mark said. "Ron's legacy will be the role he played in making Utah's legal profession more inclusive and representative — a legacy born from his sense of fairness and commitment to equality."

