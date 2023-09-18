House Speaker Brad Wilson announces he’s resigning from the Utah Legislature

House Speaker Brad Wilson is resigning from the Utah Legislature.

The Kaysville Republican announced in April he was exploring a run for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Mitt Romney. Romney, R-Utah, said last week he would not seek a second term next year.

A news release Monday from Wilson about his legislative resignation did not mention his Senate hopes. Other declared candidates include Riverton Mayor Trent Skaggs, but there is a long list of potential GOP contenders, such as former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

Wilson’s campaign tweeted an invitation to a “special announcement” on Sept. 27 in Draper, with a message from the candidate: “It’s time for a conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate. Mark your calendar to join Jeni and me on Sept. 27th to get America back on track.”

His resignation is effective Nov. 15, at 5 p.m.

House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said a leadership election would be held as soon as possible. Schultz is expected to be a candidate, along with at least one possible challenger..

Wilson, a homebuilder and developer, said in the news release, “Serving in the Utah House of Representatives and as Speaker of the House has been the honor, privilege, and opportunity of a lifetime — and I don’t say that lightly.”

First elected to represent House District 15 in 2011, Wilson has served as speaker of the Utah House since January 2019. He said he “did not anticipate the lifelong impact of my decision to run for public office nearly 14 years ago.”

Among the legislative actions he cited were leading efforts to relocate the Utah State Prison; restore the Great Salt Lake; expand funding for state parks, public education and transportation; and cut taxes by some $1 billion.

Wilson said he’s “excited for my next chapter and have full confidence in my peers in the House, Senate, and executive branch to continue making Utah the best place to live, learn, work, and play.”

Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said in a statement that Wilson will be missed.

“For decades, I have had the privilege of calling Brad a friend and a trusted colleague. It has been an honor serving alongside Speaker Wilson in partnership every day to improve our great state,” Adams said.

The Senate president said the pair have been able to navigate challenges and accomplish great things for Utahns and Utah. I commend him for his service and dedication to the people of Utah.”

House Democrats also said they appreciated Wilson’s commitment to the state.

“Over his 12 years of unwavering service, Speaker Wilson has consistently demonstrated his dedication to bipartisanship and adherence to proper procedures,” the minority caucus said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

