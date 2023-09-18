‘We must unite': Iranian Americans in Utah protest oppression in Iran

Iranian American protestors gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Saturday to speak out against the Islamic Republic's killing of Iranian protesters and calling for the U.S. government to fight back.

The protest marked the first anniversary of the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini, 22, on Sept. 16, 2022, for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab headscarf. Amini's death sparked the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement and a year-long series of protests in Iran that organizers said have led to more than 4,000 killed and 90,000 imprisoned or detained.

"Mahsa Jina, you did not die. You did not perish. Your name became the key to a revolution," said Nia, one of the protest organizer who asked KSL.com to use a pseudonym to protect her loved ones in Iran.

Members of Utah's Iranian American community called on the American government Saturday, to stand up to Iran. They also encouraged locals to help amplify the voices of the nation's protestors.

A woman holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini at a protest against the Iranian regime at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Amini died a year ago in the custody of Iran’s morality police after being arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women, sparking widespread protests. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Protesters waved Iranian flags and raised signs with slogans like: "Stop execution in Iran," "Free all prisoners in Iran" and photos of Iranians, some as young as 9 years old, executed for civil disobedience.

Nia said Iranians, particularly women and children, are being arrested for any kind of civil disobedience, from girls going to school to not wearing the hijab headscarf.

But Crystal Bayat, founder of the Bayat Foundation that fights for better living conditions in Afghanistan, emphasized that the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement extends beyond Iranian women's rights.

"This is not just for women in Iran," Bayat said. "This is for all women around the globe."

University of Utah student Ava Anjom called the Islamic Republic's actions "domestic terrorism" and said the regime is also affecting countries outside of Iran, including Ukraine, as it provided drones to Russia used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Members of the Ukrainian community in Utah also came to the protest to show their support, wearing Ukrainian flags around their shoulders. Anjom said, "Their plight serves as a stark reminder that when oppressive regimes such as Islamic Republic expand their influence, they sow the seeds of misery and destruction wherever they turn their attention."

People attend a protest against the Iranian regime at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The protest was held on the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

"Their malevolent influence is not limited solely to the people of Iran — it casts a long shadow that engulfs the rest of the world," Anjom said. "Today we must unite in our resolve to condemn such actions and work collectively to advocate for peace, justice and the well-being of the nations."

Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, came to offer her support, calling it "tragic" that Iranians "are struggling for these basic freedoms of self expression and being able to be who they want to be."

"I'm here in solidarity with you," Bennion said. "We share the same values of women, life and freedom."

Shanti Deemyad, an associate professor at the U., further called on governments to globally recognize the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement.

"It is a beacon of hope, a symbol of unity and a testament to the enduring spirit of those who refuse to accept inequality and injustice," Deemyad said. She said the movement transcends political parties and shows "a genuine commitment to the principles of freedom, equality and human rights."

"Let us amplify the voice of those who demand justice and equality," Deemyad said.

A woman holds a sign during a protest against the Iranian regime at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The protest was held on the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

American government criticism

"Our ultimate goal would be for the U.S. government to actually start dealing with Iran," Nia said, criticizing the U.S. latest $6 billion payout to Iran. "The more resources available to (Iran), the more power they have to oppress the people. … They're not just an oppressive government, they're a dangerous entity."

Saveez Saffarian, University of Utah professor, also criticized what he sees as America's lack of involvement in helping Iranians. He said, "I see a lot of good in American society in support of freedom, women and minorities, but somehow it's not translating into meaningful action against the regime."

He said the movement for freedom of expression in Iran is an American fight. "This movement is very much in favor of everything we stand for as Americans, and we should support it," he said.

A protester holds a sign at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. The sign shows images of protesters in Iran who have been killed during a protests against the Iranian regime The protest in Salt Lake City was held on the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

"If you want a prosperous world, we should really hear all the voices of freedom and democracy and women's rights all around the world," Saffarian said.

Organizers also read a statement prepared by local community leader and Iranian-American industrialist Khosrow Semnani.

"It falls upon us, Iranians in the diaspora, both here in the United States and elsewhere, to stand in support of the Iranian people," Semnani said. "We have an enormous responsibility, and that is to draw upon our power as a community, as citizens in a democracy, to speak up and speak out against a theocracy that poses an existential threat to Iran, and, one might add, to the Islamic and democratic world as a whole."

Semnani cited successful movements for freedom around the world and urged Americans to help fight for Iranians.

"We must engage in democracy," Semnani added. "We must use our influence to uphold our values."