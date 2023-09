Eagle Mountain city officials along with Unified Fire Authority and community members gathered Monday to celebrate, not one, but two brand new fire stations that will serve the Eagle Mountain residents.

Station 251 is located at 3726 N. Pony Express Parkway while station 253 is located at 1210 Mid Valley Road.

Photojournalist Megan Nielsen covered the festivities including the pulling apart of a fire house, a fire fighters’ version of a ribbon cutting.

Fire Chief Dominic Burchett and Eagle Mountain Mayor Tom Westmoreland pull apart a fire hose instead of a traditional ribbon cutting at the grand opening of two new fire stations in Eagle Mountain at Unified Fire Authority Station 253 in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The colors are presented at the grand opening of two new fire stations in Eagle Mountain at Unified Fire Authority Station 253 in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Fire Chief Dominic Burchett speaks at the grand opening of two new fire stations in Eagle Mountain at Unified Fire Authority Station 253 in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Donovan Meade, 3, gets a firefighter hat at the grand opening of two new fire stations in Eagle Mountain at Unified Fire Authority Station 253 in Eagle Mountain on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The interior at the newly opened fire station, Unified Fire Authority Station 253 in Eagle Mountain, is pictured on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News