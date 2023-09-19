Jodi Hildebrandt agrees to give up counseling license amid child abuse charges

Jodi Hildebrandt has given up her license to practice counseling in Utah following her arrest as she stands accused of child abuse, according to the state’s Division of Professional Licensing.

In a news release, the division said it had obtained a license surrender and limitation for Hildebrandt, who was arrested on Aug. 30 alongside popular YouTuber Ruby Franke.

Both women were charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, after Franke’s emaciated child escaped from Hildebrandt’s home. Police say the child had duct tape and open sores on his extremities.

After Hildebrandt’s arrest, the Utah Attorney General’s Office started working with the division to “secure a voluntary surrender of her professional license,” according to the release.

The surrender is not an admission of guilt, but it ensures she cannot return to work as a licensed counselor if she is released. Hildebrandt, along with her attorney, agreed to the limitation.

“Given the heinous abuse allegations, the agency felt that the surrender of the license was the best course of action to protect the safety of Hildebrandt’s patients and clients,” said Margaret Busse, executive director of the Utah Department of Commerce, in a statement.

Depending on what happens with the case, Hildebrandt could permanently have her license removed. She could also try to have it reinstated.

According to state records, Hildebrandt obtained a master’s degree in educational psychology from the University of Utah in 2003. In 2005, she became a licensed clinical mental health counselor.

In 2012, Hildebrandt founded ConneXions, an online mental health and relationship coaching program. The curriculum was accessible through podcasts, books and online workshops

“I have lectured at numerous functions and conferences for hundreds and thousands of people, including for: doTERRA, BYU Women’s Conference, and ward and stake conferences,” Hildebrandt wrote on the ConneXions website. “I am currently working with business owners and their corporations to spread ConneXions throughout the business sector and is now becoming the ‘framework’ for a growing number of company cultures.​”

Franke is listed on the website as a member of the business team, providing content to ConneXions’ social media and podcasts “that focus on empowering parents and children to live in Truth.”

But Hildebrandt, according to police documents, had a reputation among neighbors.

“I just had a 12-year-old boy show up here at my front door asking for help. And he said he just came from a neighbor’s house, and we know there’s been problems at this neighbor’s house,” said the man who called 911 after Franke’s child asked for help.

Hildebrandt and Franke were arrested later that day and charged with six counts of child abuse. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

After her arrest, Hildebrandt’s attorney claimed she “experienced a life-threatening medical issue resulting in her hospitalization for several days.” It’s unclear what exactly the medical issue is.

Both women were scheduled to appear in court on Monday, but the hearing was moved to “a date after October 5, 2023.” Attorneys said there was “additional time needed to review copious amounts of discovery.”

