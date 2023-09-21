Utah Gov. Spencer Cox all but endorsed one of the candidates lining up to replace retiring Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who he said the state is “lucky” to have and who would have made an “amazing” president.

In response to a question at his monthly PBS Utah news conference Thursday about Romney not seeking reelection and whether he was backing a GOP candidate yet, the governor made what he called a “tentative” endorsement of Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson.

Cox said it’s no secret that he is “very” close to Wilson, who announced last week he is resigning from the Legislature on Nov. 15 but has yet to formally launch a Senate campaign. Wilson, who has raised $2.1 million while exploring a Senate run, intends to make an announcement “about what my plans are” next Wednesday.

“I just love Brad. I don’t know what we call that. He doesn’t need my endorsement. He didn’t ask for my endorsement. It’s just I really like Brad and think he would be really good but right now I don’t even know who’s running yet. We’ll obviously make those decisions if he asks down the road,” Cox said.

Wilson, he said, would make an “incredible” senator, adding he’s one of the best House speakers the state has had.

“I’m excited that he’s running for that,” Cox said. “There are potentially other people out there as well so we’re obviously going to wait and see.”

Wilson is among a long list of declared and potential candidates to vie for Romney’s seat.

As for Romney, the governor said he appreciates the sacrifices he has made to serve the state and the country, which he said the senator has done with dignity and respect.

“He’s a dear friend. We’ve been very lucky to have his leadership in the U.S. Senate. He would have made an amazing president for our country as well. We never got a chance to see that happen but I’m grateful for his years of service here in Utah,” Cox said.

Romney, who headed the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games, announced last week that he would not seek a second term in the Senate, citing, among other things, the need for a new generation of leaders.

Cox said he respects Romney’s reasoning and agrees that one of the problems with politics is that elected officials stay in office too long.

“These jobs were never meant to be lifelong callings or lifelong careers,” he said. “That siren call is very strong. Too many people think that the country can’t survive without them.”

Cox, who reiterated that he would not serve more than two terms, said he doesn’t see himself as indispensable and others should have the opportunity to serve. He also said he wished that President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump saw things that way.

“We have two candidates running for president that I wish would follow that example,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some new choices there as well.”

Last month, Cox said former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley stood out to him at the first Republican presidential debate.