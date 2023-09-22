Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 22, 2023 | 
Utah Education

Utah Valley University breaks ground on new $88M engineering and technology building

The new building will be named the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building in honor of the Qualtrics co-founder

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com
SHARE Utah Valley University breaks ground on new $88M engineering and technology building
merlin_2997665.jpg

Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez, Qualtrics co-founder Scott M. Smith and his wife Karen Smith take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The Smiths gave UVU $25 million to help fund the engineering building.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Much like Utah County itself, Utah Valley University is experiencing rapid growth.

While this is a welcome sign for any university, it also presents some issues. For UVU, one such issue is the fact that the increasing number of students has led to some buildings not being able to keep pace with the growth trajectory.

This is certainly so for the College of Engineering and Technology — UVU led the state in terms of the total increase in engineering majors between 2018 and 2020 — and on Thursday, the university took the first step in remedying this issue by breaking ground on the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building, named after Qualtrics co-founder Scott Smith.

Smith and his wife, Karen Smith, gave UVU $25 million to help fund the building.

During the 2022-23 academic year, over 100 UVU students earned a degree in engineering. Now, the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology is home to 6,119 students, according to UVU President Astrid Tuminez.

"For the past five years, engineering programs have been borrowing space across campus," said Keith Mulberry, associate dean for academic affairs within the Smith College of Engineering and Technology. "Our faculty have been innovative in delivering high-quality education with limited resources, equipment and space."

Mulberry said that the new engineering building aims to alleviate this strain, calling it a "historical" moment for the university, faculty and students.

The new 180,000-square-foot, $88 million building will increase the square feet per student from 12 square feet to 60 square feet.

merlin_2997663.jpg

A rendering of the future Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building is on display during a ground breaking ceremony for the building at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2997675.jpg

Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez adjusts her hard hat during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2997673.jpg

Qualtrics co-founder Scott M. Smith speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Smith and his wife Karen gave UVU $25 million to help fund the engineering building.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2997669.jpg

Karen Smith speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Smith and her husband, Qualtrics co-founder Scott M. Smith, gave UVU $25 million to help fund the engineering building.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2997667.jpg

Qualtrics co-founder Scott M. Smith hugs his wife Karen Smith during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. The Smiths gave UVU $25 million to help fund the engineering building.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2997671.jpg

Utah Valley University President Astrid S. Tuminez listens to remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building at UVU in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
"The most interesting thing about it is actually that we are making this a smart building," Tuminez said.

The building will be equipped with smart sensors to monitor structural loading, heat gain and heat loss and vital internal and external environmental factors. It will use virtual and augmented reality to educate students and visitors about cybersecurity, structural design, building heating and cooling needs, human thermal comfort, indoor and outdoor air quality, water and energy consumption and waste and sustainability, according to the university.

"This is not just a building but it's an experiment," Smith said. "There are sensors in this building which have virtual and augmented reality and combine artificial intelligence so you can learn and you can make the building operate better. That's pretty remarkable to do that."

Along with the smart sensors, the new building will provide:

• Enhanced, collaborative learning environments using modular and flexible furnishings and spaces to accommodate emerging technologies.

• Experiential educational spaces and program-specific classrooms and labs that allow for hands-on learning experiences.

• Manufacturing facilities with designing, testing, and fabrication capabilities.

"You don't really teach engineering, let's say just purely online. People have to tinker. And so, the lab spaces and the technology are really important because that makes the learning experience come alive beyond the book," Tuminez said.

merlin_2997677.jpg

The site of the future Scott M. Smith College of Engineering and Technology Building is pictured at Utah Valley University in Orem on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News