Saturday, September 23, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts Utah County

1 man killed in house explosion in southern Utah County

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
A 19-year-old man died in a house explosion in the town of Elk Ridge near 300 Elk Ridge Drive on Friday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said at 9 p.m. that a 19-year-old was found deceased in the garage as a result of the home explosion. The man's identity has not been released.

Police received reports of the explosion in the town of Elk Ridge at about 4:45 p.m. The house is located near 300 Elk Ridge Drive, close to the Gladstan Golf Course.

At 6:35 p.m., the Utah County Sheriff's Office posted a statement on social media saying the cause of the explosion is being investigated.

The garage sustained extensive damage and debris from the explosion was scattered across neighboring yards.