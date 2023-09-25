Herriman police investigate break-ins at 22 Latter-day Saint churches

Police are investigating a rash of church burglaries in Herriman.

Between Wednesday and Friday, police have received reports of break-ins at 22 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. But, with the exception of one TV, Herriman Police Sgt. Josh Jennings says nothing has been taken.

The person, or group, has been entering the churches by damaging the main door handles, Jennings said. Once inside, a few offices have also been broken into. But again, no money was taken, he said. A few items inside the churches have also been "overturned," but Jennings says there hasn't been a lot of vandalism reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the buildings are being hit during a certain times of the day, he said. A motive for the break-ins is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.

The churches that have been broken into are at the following locations:

