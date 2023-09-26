Photo gallery: Mother Nature’s fall colors are on full display

For many of us, fall in Utah is the perfect season with temperatures often not too hot and not too cold. Throw in bluebird skies and sunshine and Utah’s fall season becomes truly remarkable.

And with the arrival of autumn, Mother Nature is once again showing off her true beauty with spectacular colors in Utah’s mountains.

Our Deseret News photojournalists spent time up in the mountains, from East Canyon, up both Millcreek and Big Cottonwood Canyons to the Alpine Loop over the last few days capturing the stunning array of colors.

Related Where and when to see the fall leaves in Utah

A vehicle passes under changing leaves in Millcreek Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Leaves are starting to change in Millcreek Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Leaves are starting to change in Millcreek Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Leaves are starting to change in Millcreek Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Cyclists bike up Millcreek Canyon as leaves begin to change on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The fall colors start to appear as the season changes up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Maria Shahata sits on top of her car to enjoy the changing of the season as the fall colors start to appear up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

A family hikes at Jordan Pines as the fall colors are starting to change up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The fall colors start to appear as the season changes up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The fall colors start to appear as the season changes up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

A motorist travels on the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway with a view of the fall colors on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A motorist travels on the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway with a view of the fall colors on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News