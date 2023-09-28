Former Operation Underground Railroad employees release statement on Tim Ballard

This story is breaking and will be updated.

An attorney representing former employees and contractors of Operation Underground Railroad made a statement Thursday in response to recently publicized allegations against the organization and its founder, Tim Ballard.

The statement, made on behalf of the employees who have chosen to remain anonymous, was delivered by attorney Suzette Rasmussen on the south steps of the state Capitol Building in Salt Lake City before an assortment of press.

Her remarks read:

“Good morning, my name is Suzette Rasmussen and I represent a group of women who wish to speak out regarding the recent allegations related to Tim Ballard, the former CEO of Operation Underground Railroad. I’ve been asked to read a statement on their behalf:

“As former employees and contractors who worked closely with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.), we are choosing to give a public statement about our experiences with Tim Ballard.

“Earlier this year, complaints were filed that opened the door for an internal investigation. We now stand together to affirm the truth behind these allegations.

“Our involvement with Operation Underground Railroad was rooted in our commitment to fighting against human trafficking. But while engaging in that noble cause, we were subjected to sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming, and sexual misconduct.

“Though we value our privacy as we work to rebuild our lives, we also feel a responsibility to speak out and state unequivocally that these allegations are true. We acknowledge the risks involved in challenging someone as prominent as Tim Ballard. We will reveal our stories in our own time and on our own terms, but for now, we choose to remain anonymous.

“We wish to express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from those who have responded and commented to the media and social media posts. We also want to extend our support and solidarity to all survivors of harassment and abuse of any kind. We believe you, and we are standing by your side as you embark on your own healing journey.”

O.U.R. released a statement Thursday morning in response to the allegations. It reads, in full:

Operation Underground Railroad received an allegation of behavior that violated company policy by then CEO Tim Ballard. The organization immediately placed Mr. Ballard on administrative leave and launched an independent, external investigation of the allegation. At the conclusion of the investigation, as previously stated by O.U.R., Mr. Ballard resigned. Mr. Ballard’s alleged misconduct does not represent O.U.R.’s values or others within the organization. O.U.R. is dedicated to combatting sexual abuse and stands with anyone who has been victimized. O.U.R. is sensitive to the privacy concerns of any individuals affected by this and is committed to upholding our duty to protect their anonymity. O.U.R.’s mission does not change, and we are committed to continuing our domestic and international efforts, in collaboration with law enforcement, to rescue any and all from the scourge of human trafficking.

In an earlier statement, Ballard called the allegations against him “false.”

“As with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false. They are baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children,” the statement says.

“During my time at O.U.R., I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example. Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false.”

On Tuesday, Ballard posted a video on his Instagram with a statement from a woman whose face was blurred. She was identified only as Nataliya.

“I’ve worked on various missions with Tim Ballard specifically ranging from different countries, different continents, and during my time working with him there has been zero inappropriate behavior, any sexual contact, any inappropriate sexual contact whatsoever, before, during or after a mission. Everything was kept very respectful, very professional,” she said. “In fact, I think the OUR team went above and beyond to make sure the safety of both the operators and the victims and anybody involved in a mission.”