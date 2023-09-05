Woman stabbed in domestic incident; boyfriend arrested

One person was seriously injured after being stabbed in a domestic violence incident, and police have one suspect in custody.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 a.m. at 641 W. North Temple, according to Salt Lake police, who said the victim has a serious injury, but it was not considered to be life-threatening.

Police arrested Phillip James Wilkins, 30, for investigation of stabbing the woman and assaulting a police officer.

Officers attempted to stop the man inside the apartment after responding to the scene, but Wilkins refused to comply, according to police. They eventually had to chase Wilkins, and while being taken into custody, he tried to bite an officer, police said.

After he was taken into custody, Wilkins admitted to stabbing a victim's couch in order to scare another victim, according to a police booking affidavit. It also says he choked the victim "resulting in marks on her throat and neck, then proceeded to stab the victim."

The incident occurred in the living room of an apartment, and a child who lives there was able to hear the incident, the arrest report states.

Wilkins also took the victim's phone from her and put it in his pocket to prevent her from using it, according to the affidavit.

The suspect, who is a noncompliant registered sex offender, was found with drug paraphernalia and a Taser, according to police.

Wilkins told police that the victim is his girlfriend.

Wilkins was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic violence in the presence of a child, assaulting a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, sex offender registry violation and other potential crimes.

Police have not given an update on the victim's condition.

