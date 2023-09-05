West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Weber County, Utah correctional facility

Mosquitoes at the Utah State Correctional Facility tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this week, and several mosquito populations tested positive for the virus in Weber County, officials announced Friday.

Three populations of insects tested positive for the virus in Roy near 4300 W. 5500 South, in Ogden near 24th Street and Pierce Avenue, and in North Ogden near 2700 N. 550 East, the Weber Mosquito Abatement District said in a Facebook post.

"The Weber Mosquito Abatement District will increase their spraying efforts in these areas," the post said.

Weber officials detected the virus in a separate population in Farr West on Aug. 7.

The Utah Department of Corrections announced it had detected a West Nile virus-positive pool of mosquitoes at the new prison, which was built on prime mosquito territory west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.

"While this is considered routine detection and fairly common this time of year, our top priority is to protect both our staff and the incarcerated population from mosquito bites," Brian Redd, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections, said in a news release Aug. 25. "We are committed to education and prevention, providing free and accessible repellent."

Corrections has encouraged staff and incarcerated individuals to wear long sleeve shirts, long pants and close-toed shoes to minimize the risk of bites, and medical staff will be monitoring everyone at the prison for symptoms of the virus.

"While we are not seeing an immediate threat from this early detection, given the prison's close proximity to the mosquito habitat and potentially infected mosquitoes, we want to ensure that everyone continues to be vigilant," Dr. Ary Faraji, with the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District, said in the news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 455 human cases of West Nile virus in the U.S. this year, with only one in Utah, according to its West Nile virus map.

West Nile virus has also been detected in mosquitoes in Davis and Utah counties.

The virus is usually spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, but not all mosquitoes carry the virus. Symptoms of severe West Nile virus include high fever, severe headache and stiff neck, disorientation and confusion.

Here are tips for reducing mosquito exposure, according to the CDC:

