Body found in Jordan River at Salt Lake golf course

A body was found in the Jordan River at the Rose Park Golf Course, 1386 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake police and fire recovered the body Tuesday morning after golfers found the deceased person around 9 a.m.

Homicide detectives and the medical examiner's office were working to identify the body, determine the cause of death, and see if any foul play was involved before notifying the victim's family, police said Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salt Lake police non-emergency line at 801-799-3000.

