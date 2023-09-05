Denver man killed in ATV crash at southern Utah state park

A Colorado man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park on Saturday, according to park officials.

Abel Ocampo, 23, of Denver, was camping at the park with friends and family. Ocampo was driving a rented ATV in sand dunes just after 4 p.m. when he lost control and rolled, according to a state park new release.

Bystanders attempted to extract Ocampo from the overturned vehicle and called for help. First responders attempted life-saving measures but Ocampo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger of the ATV sustained minor injuries, and a witness who helped lift the ATV suffered leg injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials said Ocampo was not wearing a helmet or seat belt at the time of the crash, but said the incident is still under investigation.

"The Utah Division of State Parks would like to extend our condolences to Abel Ocampo's family and friends," the news release said. "We would also like to thank the agencies and individuals who swiftly responded to the incident."

The division encouraged people to take precautions while recreating outside during the holiday.

Here are some tips for safe recreation, according to the Utah Division of State Parks:

