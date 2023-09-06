Teen cyclist hit, killed by garbage truck in Tremonton

A 17-year-old girl riding her bike in Tremonton was killed when she was hit by a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The girl was near 1500 West and Main Street around 6 a.m. when she was hit and killed, Tremonton-Garland Police Chief Dustin Cordova said.

Box Elder School District said the girl was a junior at Bear River High School in Garland, though her identity has not been released.

Cordova said no information would be disclosed about the truck driver, pending the completion of the department's investigation.

This comes just three days after police arrested Monie Rose Manning-Miller, 34, on investigation of hitting and killing a 15-year-old boy riding a bike in Ballard, Uintah County.

Last year, a record number of bicyclists were killed in collisions with cars in Utah, with 15 cyclists dying in car crashes in 2022. Intermountain Health said it is the highest number of deaths reported since the Utah Department of Public Safety began keeping track of the statistic more than 30 years ago.

