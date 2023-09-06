Municipal primary election results: Who’s advancing in Wasatch Front mayoral, city council races

Utah's special Republican primary election for the 2nd Congressional District U.S. House seat may get top billing Tuesday night, but dozens of city council elections and one mayoral race will be narrowed down as well.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and county clerks began to release ballot counts shortly after.

The race for Salt Lake City mayor isn't on the ballot Tuesday because the city opted for ranked-choice voting in lieu of a primary. The general election is Nov. 21.

The Ogden mayoral election remained too close to call, with the top three candidates all within 125 votes of one another.

"We always knew this would be a close race," said Taylor Knuth, who currently holds 1,435 votes compared to Ben Nadolski's 1,359 and Bart E. Blair's 1,319. "I trust the process and look forward to seeing the final vote count, but we are incredibly encouraged by the initial results."

Here are the results of municipal elections in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah counties, updated after 10 p.m. Tuesday:

Salt Lake County

Bluffdale Council at-large



Gregory D. Wilding, 458 votes

Mark Hales, 427

Steve Austin, 356

Billy Hesterman, 326

Alan W. Lord, 236

Eric R. Hawker, 235

Erik Swanson, 211

Tony Elegante, 204

Brian James Ostler, 184

Ulises Flynn, 152

Brighton Council at-large

Jeffery S. Bossard, 61

Lise Sorensen Brunhart, 39

Adrienne Aldous, 25

Gavan Ganung, 23

Heidi Westfall, 22

Cottonwood Heights Council District 2

Sharon Daurelle, 539

Suzanne Hyland, 401

Scott Bracken, 365

Draper City Council at-large

Fred Lowry, 2,524

Cal Roberts, 2,417

Bryn Heather Johnson, 1,723

Jordan Davis, 964

Lucky T. Bovo, 782

Terry Smith, 758

Danita Rouzer, 588

Murray City Council District 1

Paul Pickett, 421

Aaron Thompson, 198

David W. Rodgers, 190

Murray City Council District 3

Rosalba Dominguez, 605

Clark Bullen, 405

Janice Strobell, 236

Scott Goodman, 144

Leann Parker-Reed, 80

Sandy City Council at-Large

Cyndi Sharkey, 4,964

Aaron Dekeyzer, 3,845

Jim Bennett, 2,863

Brooke Christensen, 2,826

Matthew Ostrander, 1,440

Paul Z. Ford, 1,210

Sandy City Council 4

Marci Houseman, 1,270

Scott Earl, 826

Terri Tapp Hrechkosy, 697

West Jordan City Council 2

Bob Bedore, 680

Gary Leany, 625

Kat Whiting, 244

John Price, 219

Kevin Seal, 114

West Jordan City Council 4

David F. Pack, 683

Kent Shelton, 667

Gloria Vindas, 487

Alfredo S. Gonzalez, 161

West Valley City Council 1

Tom Huynh, 608

Marni Lefevre, 427

Richard Nowak, 163

West Valley City Council 3

Will Whetstone, 906

Heidi Roggenbuck, 485

Jacob Gonzalez, 280

James (Jack) Fenn, 254

West Valley City Council at-large

Don Christensen, 2,409

Sophia Hawes-Tingey, 1,862

Jim Vesock, 1,153

Steve Rose, 903

Jesús R. Jimenez-Vivanco, 817

Darrell R Curtis, 654

Utah County

Lehi City Council — through round 10 with ranked-choice voting

Paige Albrecht, 852

Michelle Stallings, 750

Heather Newall, 710

Corey Astill, 498

Nicole Kunze, 462

Kenneth Roberts, 294

K. Casey Glade, eliminated

Ieli Charlie Tautuaa, eliminated

Jason Hill, eliminated

Haley Sousa, eliminated

Jeremy K Baker, eliminated

R. Curtis Payne, eliminated

Jason Harris, eliminated

Tyler R. Lindsay, eliminated

Brent Summers, eliminated

American Fork City Council

Clark Preston Taylor, 1,684

Kenneth W Sumsion, 1,039

Ernie John, 966

Tim Holley, 924

Austin Duke, 833

Jeff Shorter, 797

Elizabeth Gray, 614

James Boden, 559

Christina Ballard, 534

Eagle Mountain City Council

Melissa Clark, 1,298

Rich Wood, 1,111

Jared R Gray, 828

Craig Whiting, 698

Angeline Washburn, 548

Scott Ferre, 417

Craig Morris, 337

Orem City Council

Jeffrey K. Lambson, 5,515

Jenn Gale, 5,078

Chriss Killpack, 5,051

Crystal Muhlestein, 3,208

Matt McKell, 2,907

Spencer Rands, 2,573

Mike Carpenter, 1,137

Heather M. Fry, 850

Greg Duerden, 646

David Edward Garber, 383

Wade A. Sewell, 186

Archie A. Williams III, 121

Pleasant Grove City Council

Cyd Lemone, 1,881

Eric Jensen, 1,645

Steve Rogers, 1,335

Brent Bullock, 1,230

Greg Sorensen, 963

Denise Trickler, 832

David R. Lukens, 735

Provo City Council Citywide 2

Gary Garrett, 2,643

McKay R. Jensen, 1,728

Tanner Bennett, 960

Wendy Ahlman, 815

Joseph Penrose, 307

Nathan Smith Jones, 115

Spanish Fork City Council

Stacy Beck, 2,367

Landon Tooke, 1,674

Matt Barber, 1,564

Jesse T. Cardon, 1,562

Mike Clayson, 1,397

Jackie Larson, 968

Mark Warner, 890

Edes Hill, 549

Springville City Council

Mindi Wright, 2,098

Jacob Gregg Smith, 1,568

Logan Millsap, 1,257

Craig Conover, 1,127

Hunter Huffman, 995

John Harvey Wells, 528

Nathan Shaw, 435

Dallas McGee, 346

Davis County

Layton City Council

Clint Morris, 4,471

Zach Bloxham, 4,212

Dave Thomas, 3,880

Mike Kolendrianos, 1,919

Teresa Stokes, 1,540

Elicia Clegg, 1,027

Drew Chamberlain, 805

Juan Valladares, 790

North Salt Lake City Council

Tammy Clayton, 1,455

Ted M. Knowlton, 1,405

Suzette Jackson, 1,075

Leslie Clark, 841

Peter Wirthlin, 751

Collin Larson, 619

Bruno Barron, 326

Gary Steven Widders, 305

Shaun Fernelius, 206

Terry R. Rasch Jr. 148

West Point City Council

Annette Judd, 671

Kelly R. Ross, 597

Trent W. Yarbrough, 572

Jeremy Strong, 562

Jerry G. Chatterton, 545

Scott Wolford, 448

Melissa Olsen, 354

Joelle Caruso, 227

Woods Cross City Council

Julie Checketts, 1,074

Matthew B Terry, 851

Wallace O Larrabee, 815

Eric Alan Jones, 361

Muskan Walia, 309

Patrick A. Aron, 169

Steven E Bigelow, 161

South Davis Water District trustee

Melvin Jerry Hawley, 668

Elaine Oaks, 444

Greg E Frazier, 192

Weber County

Hooper City Council at-large

Dale R. Fowers, 582

Cindy Cox, 458

Ryan R Hill, 418

Kamie R. Hubbard, 344

Jennifer Stanger, 239

Michael C. Elmer, 198

Chris Paulsen, 151

Wes Davis, 43

North Ogden City Council at-large

Ryan Barker, 1,456

Christina Watson, 1,439

Chris Pulver, 1,214

Tim Billings, 1,103

Phillip D. Swanson, 937

Merrill Sunderland, 858

Reed Miller, 751

Ogden City Council at-large C

Shaun Myers, 3,285

Lara Gale, 1,831

J. Levi Andersen, 1,074

John H Thompson, 863

Ogden City Council District 4

Dave Graf, 1,100

Steven Van Wagoner, 1,050

Sebastian Benitez, 499

Alexander Castagno, 216

Austin Raymond, 117

Ogden mayor

Taylor Knuth, 1,435

Ben Nadolski, 1,359

Bart E. Blair, 1,319

Angel Castillo, 1,270

Jon J. Greiner, 1,200

Oscar Landon Mata, 572

Chris Barragan, 281

Roy City Council at-large