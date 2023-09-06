Municipal primary election results: Who’s advancing in Wasatch Front mayoral, city council races
The race for Salt Lake City mayor isn’t on the ballot Tuesday because the city opted for ranked-choice voting in lieu of a primary
Utah's special Republican primary election for the 2nd Congressional District U.S. House seat may get top billing Tuesday night, but dozens of city council elections and one mayoral race will be narrowed down as well.
Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday and county clerks began to release ballot counts shortly after.
The race for Salt Lake City mayor isn't on the ballot Tuesday because the city opted for ranked-choice voting in lieu of a primary. The general election is Nov. 21.
The Ogden mayoral election remained too close to call, with the top three candidates all within 125 votes of one another.
"We always knew this would be a close race," said Taylor Knuth, who currently holds 1,435 votes compared to Ben Nadolski's 1,359 and Bart E. Blair's 1,319. "I trust the process and look forward to seeing the final vote count, but we are incredibly encouraged by the initial results."
Here are the results of municipal elections in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah counties, updated after 10 p.m. Tuesday:
Salt Lake County
Bluffdale Council at-large
- Gregory D. Wilding, 458 votes
- Mark Hales, 427
- Steve Austin, 356
- Billy Hesterman, 326
- Alan W. Lord, 236
- Eric R. Hawker, 235
- Erik Swanson, 211
- Tony Elegante, 204
- Brian James Ostler, 184
- Ulises Flynn, 152
Brighton Council at-large
- Jeffery S. Bossard, 61
- Lise Sorensen Brunhart, 39
- Adrienne Aldous, 25
- Gavan Ganung, 23
- Heidi Westfall, 22
Cottonwood Heights Council District 2
- Sharon Daurelle, 539
- Suzanne Hyland, 401
- Scott Bracken, 365
Draper City Council at-large
- Fred Lowry, 2,524
- Cal Roberts, 2,417
- Bryn Heather Johnson, 1,723
- Jordan Davis, 964
- Lucky T. Bovo, 782
- Terry Smith, 758
- Danita Rouzer, 588
Murray City Council District 1
- Paul Pickett, 421
- Aaron Thompson, 198
- David W. Rodgers, 190
Murray City Council District 3
- Rosalba Dominguez, 605
- Clark Bullen, 405
- Janice Strobell, 236
- Scott Goodman, 144
- Leann Parker-Reed, 80
Sandy City Council at-Large
- Cyndi Sharkey, 4,964
- Aaron Dekeyzer, 3,845
- Jim Bennett, 2,863
- Brooke Christensen, 2,826
- Matthew Ostrander, 1,440
- Paul Z. Ford, 1,210
Sandy City Council 4
- Marci Houseman, 1,270
- Scott Earl, 826
- Terri Tapp Hrechkosy, 697
West Jordan City Council 2
- Bob Bedore, 680
- Gary Leany, 625
- Kat Whiting, 244
- John Price, 219
- Kevin Seal, 114
West Jordan City Council 4
- David F. Pack, 683
- Kent Shelton, 667
- Gloria Vindas, 487
- Alfredo S. Gonzalez, 161
West Valley City Council 1
- Tom Huynh, 608
- Marni Lefevre, 427
- Richard Nowak, 163
West Valley City Council 3
- Will Whetstone, 906
- Heidi Roggenbuck, 485
- Jacob Gonzalez, 280
- James (Jack) Fenn, 254
West Valley City Council at-large
- Don Christensen, 2,409
- Sophia Hawes-Tingey, 1,862
- Jim Vesock, 1,153
- Steve Rose, 903
- Jesús R. Jimenez-Vivanco, 817
- Darrell R Curtis, 654
Utah County
Lehi City Council — through round 10 with ranked-choice voting
- Paige Albrecht, 852
- Michelle Stallings, 750
- Heather Newall, 710
- Corey Astill, 498
- Nicole Kunze, 462
- Kenneth Roberts, 294
- K. Casey Glade, eliminated
- Ieli Charlie Tautuaa, eliminated
- Jason Hill, eliminated
- Haley Sousa, eliminated
- Jeremy K Baker, eliminated
- R. Curtis Payne, eliminated
- Jason Harris, eliminated
- Tyler R. Lindsay, eliminated
- Brent Summers, eliminated
American Fork City Council
- Clark Preston Taylor, 1,684
- Kenneth W Sumsion, 1,039
- Ernie John, 966
- Tim Holley, 924
- Austin Duke, 833
- Jeff Shorter, 797
- Elizabeth Gray, 614
- James Boden, 559
- Christina Ballard, 534
Eagle Mountain City Council
- Melissa Clark, 1,298
- Rich Wood, 1,111
- Jared R Gray, 828
- Craig Whiting, 698
- Angeline Washburn, 548
- Scott Ferre, 417
- Craig Morris, 337
Orem City Council
- Jeffrey K. Lambson, 5,515
- Jenn Gale, 5,078
- Chriss Killpack, 5,051
- Crystal Muhlestein, 3,208
- Matt McKell, 2,907
- Spencer Rands, 2,573
- Mike Carpenter, 1,137
- Heather M. Fry, 850
- Greg Duerden, 646
- David Edward Garber, 383
- Wade A. Sewell, 186
- Archie A. Williams III, 121
Pleasant Grove City Council
- Cyd Lemone, 1,881
- Eric Jensen, 1,645
- Steve Rogers, 1,335
- Brent Bullock, 1,230
- Greg Sorensen, 963
- Denise Trickler, 832
- David R. Lukens, 735
Provo City Council Citywide 2
- Gary Garrett, 2,643
- McKay R. Jensen, 1,728
- Tanner Bennett, 960
- Wendy Ahlman, 815
- Joseph Penrose, 307
- Nathan Smith Jones, 115
Spanish Fork City Council
- Stacy Beck, 2,367
- Landon Tooke, 1,674
- Matt Barber, 1,564
- Jesse T. Cardon, 1,562
- Mike Clayson, 1,397
- Jackie Larson, 968
- Mark Warner, 890
- Edes Hill, 549
Springville City Council
- Mindi Wright, 2,098
- Jacob Gregg Smith, 1,568
- Logan Millsap, 1,257
- Craig Conover, 1,127
- Hunter Huffman, 995
- John Harvey Wells, 528
- Nathan Shaw, 435
- Dallas McGee, 346
Davis County
Layton City Council
- Clint Morris, 4,471
- Zach Bloxham, 4,212
- Dave Thomas, 3,880
- Mike Kolendrianos, 1,919
- Teresa Stokes, 1,540
- Elicia Clegg, 1,027
- Drew Chamberlain, 805
- Juan Valladares, 790
North Salt Lake City Council
- Tammy Clayton, 1,455
- Ted M. Knowlton, 1,405
- Suzette Jackson, 1,075
- Leslie Clark, 841
- Peter Wirthlin, 751
- Collin Larson, 619
- Bruno Barron, 326
- Gary Steven Widders, 305
- Shaun Fernelius, 206
- Terry R. Rasch Jr. 148
West Point City Council
- Annette Judd, 671
- Kelly R. Ross, 597
- Trent W. Yarbrough, 572
- Jeremy Strong, 562
- Jerry G. Chatterton, 545
- Scott Wolford, 448
- Melissa Olsen, 354
- Joelle Caruso, 227
Woods Cross City Council
- Julie Checketts, 1,074
- Matthew B Terry, 851
- Wallace O Larrabee, 815
- Eric Alan Jones, 361
- Muskan Walia, 309
- Patrick A. Aron, 169
- Steven E Bigelow, 161
South Davis Water District trustee
- Melvin Jerry Hawley, 668
- Elaine Oaks, 444
- Greg E Frazier, 192
Weber County
Hooper City Council at-large
- Dale R. Fowers, 582
- Cindy Cox, 458
- Ryan R Hill, 418
- Kamie R. Hubbard, 344
- Jennifer Stanger, 239
- Michael C. Elmer, 198
- Chris Paulsen, 151
- Wes Davis, 43
North Ogden City Council at-large
- Ryan Barker, 1,456
- Christina Watson, 1,439
- Chris Pulver, 1,214
- Tim Billings, 1,103
- Phillip D. Swanson, 937
- Merrill Sunderland, 858
- Reed Miller, 751
Ogden City Council at-large C
- Shaun Myers, 3,285
- Lara Gale, 1,831
- J. Levi Andersen, 1,074
- John H Thompson, 863
Ogden City Council District 4
- Dave Graf, 1,100
- Steven Van Wagoner, 1,050
- Sebastian Benitez, 499
- Alexander Castagno, 216
- Austin Raymond, 117
Ogden mayor
- Taylor Knuth, 1,435
- Ben Nadolski, 1,359
- Bart E. Blair, 1,319
- Angel Castillo, 1,270
- Jon J. Greiner, 1,200
- Oscar Landon Mata, 572
- Chris Barragan, 281
Roy City Council at-large
- Ann Jackson, 2,178
- Joe K. Paul, 1,542
- Bryon K Saxton, 1,423
- Jeremy A Thompson, 985
- Benjamin Pearson, 981
- Claude W. Payne, 613
- David S. Young, 550
- Jeremy Brighton, 398
- Trent Wilkins, 316