Housing prices in Utah are definitely not what they used to be — especially since they skyrocketed by almost 50% since spring of 2020 — but some areas are more affordable than others.

Though perhaps affordable isn’t the right word.

While home prices are down slightly from their peak last spring due to the chilling effect high mortgage rates have had on the housing market since late last year, they’re still sticking stubbornly high due to the state’s persistent housing shortage.

That housing market correction has impacted some areas more than others. In Salt Lake County, the median single-family home price dropped to $582,500 in the second quarter of 2023, a 7% decline from $623,138 during the same period last year. Utah County also saw a 7% drop, while Davis County saw a 5% drop, Weber County a 6% drop, and Tooele County a 9% drop. But they’re also climbing slowly back up from when they appeared to bottom this winter.

That’s according to the latest data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, which also ranked the top five most affordable ZIP codes in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, Weber and Tooele counties in the second quarter of 2023 and how they compare to their 2022 prices.

Most affordable housing in Salt Lake Valley

The cheapest single-family homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front are in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City, a west-side community south of the Salt Lake City International Airport and north of State Route 201.

In Glendale’s 84104 ZIP code, the median single-family home price dropped to $381,000 in the second quarter of 2023, a 7% decline from the area’s median price of $409,000 a year ago.

Here’s the ranking:

