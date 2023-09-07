How soon can you get the new COVID-19 shot?

Get ready for a new COVID-19 shot.

The Food and Drug Administration intends to give the go-ahead for the updated vaccine as soon as Friday, NBC News is reporting, citing four unnamed people familiar with the federal agency’s plans.

The shots are being reformulated to target a recent version of the virus, XBB.1.5, that was also called Kraken, but are expected to be effective against more currently circulating omicron subvariants.

That includes the new BA.2.86, dubbed Pirola on social media, as well as EG.5 or Eris, now believed to be responsible for the most U.S. cases, an estimated 21.5% as of last Saturday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shots are coming as COVID-19 indicators continue to head up across the country and in Utah. Hospitalizations have been rising nationwide since hitting an all-time low in June, with a nearly 16% increase reported for the week ending Aug. 26.

Utah’s weekly update Thursday posted more than an 8% increase in the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations, from just over 39 to more than 42, while the percentage of emergency care visits for the virus jumped almost a third, to just under 2%.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services website also showed the amount of COVID-19 detected in wastewater, meanwhile, has hit elevated levels at more than 14% of the sewage treatment plants monitored statewide and is increasing at some 17%.

Another Utahn had died from the virus, a Utah County woman between 65 and 84 years old. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 5,416, with more than 1.1 million cases and 43,600 hospitalizations recorded since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The federal government’s release of what will be an annual dose of COVID-19 vaccine for most Americans has long been anticipated to arrive later this fall, around the same time many people get their yearly flu shot.

But the CDC is now saying the vaccine could be offered as early as mid-September at doctor’s offices and pharmacies if it receives federal authorization, an announcement made as part of a recent risk assessment for Pirola.

The CDC also has to sign off on the new vaccine. A vote on the shots is expected Tuesday by the agency’s advisory committee on immunization, but the final authorization must come from the CDC director, Dr. Mandy Cohen.

Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventive medicine for Intermountain Health, the region’s largest health care provider, said it will take some time for Utahns to be able to get the shots.

“In terms of its availability, it takes a couple of weeks for systems to be able to actually get it. We don’t even have the information on how to program our computers to bill for it yet,” Sheffield said. “We can’t order the vaccine yet.”

She predicted that it may take until the end of September or early October for the shots to show up in doctor’s offices.

Unlike previous COVID-19 shots, the federal government isn’t paying for this formulation now that the national pandemic emergency has ended. The cost, likely to be as much as $130, according to NBC News, should be covered by insurance.

There are already concerns that many people won’t bother with the new shots. Only 17% of Americans — and fewer than 16% of Utahns — got last fall’s bivalent booster dose of vaccine that targeted both the original virus and newer versions.

Low uptake of the latest vaccine, which is monovalent, is what Dr. William Schaffner, a preventative medicine and infections diseases professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told The Washington Post he’s worried about this fall and winter.

“I am most concerned that a large proportion of the public will not take advantage of the new monovalent (COVID-19) booster,” Schaffner warned in a story posted Thursday. “That could lead to a substantial number of preventable hospitalizations and deaths.”