Woman claiming to have gun on UVU campus prompts evacuation

A woman was arrested Wednesday after police say she claimed to have a gun on the campus of Utah Valley University, forcing the evacuation of a building.

The incident began about 1 p.m. when 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman claiming that "she had a gun and told the dispatcher to send police before she hurts someone. The female advised she was on UVU west campus and hung up," according to a police booking affidavit. She then called 911 a second time.

Just before the first 911 call, emergency dispatchers had also received a request for a welfare check on a woman on the pedestrian bridge that crosses Interstate 15 near campus. Officers were able to find surveillance video from the bridge and identified the woman as 29-year-old Emily May Lutz based on prior dealings with her, the affidavit states.

UVU and Orem police responded to the the west campus area..

"Emily again called 911 and stated she was now in the Health Professions Building and had a gun," the arrest report says. "At this time of day, there were hundreds of students and employees attending classes, studying and working in the building."

Police searched the building but did not find Lutz. Officers then began checking the nearby UVU National Guard Building and found Lutz in a restroom, the affidavit states.

"Emily was still advising officers she had a gun and would not come out of the restroom. Due to Emily stating she had a gun, the entire UVU National Guard Building was evacuated during the incident. Approximately 100 students and employees were evacuated," according to the affidavit.

Officers negotiated with Lutz for several minutes before she agreed to walk out of the restroom and surrender. Police say Lutz did not have a gun.

She was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of making a terroristic threat.

