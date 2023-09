Eighty people from 37 different countries around the world were sworn in as new U.S. citizens in a ceremony held in West Jordan on Friday morning.

Here’s a look at some of the special moments Deseret News photojournalist Megan Nielsen captured during the ceremony.

Ana Martins Fratto, of Brazil, takes a selfie with an American flag after being sworn in as a U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Kamille Hemsworth and her daughter Katherine place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem while supporting Kamille’s mother at a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Candidates for U.S. citizenship wave American flags during a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

A new U.S. citizen exclaims his happiness during a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Candidates for U.S. citizenship raise their right hands and take an oath of allegiance during their naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Esther De Rincon, of Mexico, is sworn in as a U.S. citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Candidates receive their certificate and a boutonniere during a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Candidates for U.S. citizenship raise their right hands and take an oath of allegiance during their naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Mili, left, and Adi Silos perform at a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Neghat Fazel holds her son Bahir while taking a picture of her sister-in-law who was just sworn in as a U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony at Viridian Event Center in West Jordan on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Eighty candidates from 37 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens at the ceremony. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News