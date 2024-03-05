On Super Tuesday, it was caucus night in Utah. While the election headquarters for the GOP at Utah Trucking Association in West Valley City was quiet before results started rolling in, voters across the state expressed frustration with the caucus system.

This year, Republicans selected their presidential nominee through a party-run caucus election while Democrats voted via a primary, with in-person and mail-in ballots.

Voters at over 2,300 precinct meetings checked-in at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night, with the meetings running from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At around 9:15 p.m., Utah GOP Chair Rob Axson said only around 36% of the precincts have reported results, but he didn’t reveal the details of the results.

Axson said it’s “inappropriate” to call the race while some voters in some precincts were still exercising their right to vote.

“Things seem to be going well,” he said. “There were some locations that were very well attended, which is awesome and difficult all at the same time.”

“It’s nice to see so many people that want to get involved,” Axson said, speaking to the frustration voters have voiced at a few caucus meeting locations being overwhelmed with technical difficulties. “And we absolutely appreciate the patience (from) many individuals in a handful of locations.”

Mixed experiences for Utah caucus-goers

Reports indicated some precinct meetings were overcrowded and disorganized. Voters complained of hourslong waits, long lines, not enough seats and system crashes — similar to the issues encountered in 2016, when the major parties in Utah held a caucus presidential election. The voter turnout was also lower in 2016 compared to previous years, as the Deseret News reported.

During that primary, Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich lost the caucus to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who claimed the entirety of the delegates. But Trump ultimately became the GOP nominee, and won Utah with 45% of the vote, while Hillary Clinton got 27% and third-party candidate Evan McMullin got 21%.

This year, the Republican Party faced criticism for its decision to hold a caucus, leaving no room for vote-by-mail or early voting. Voters with young children, work commitments or health problems expressed their frustrations to Axson for the decision to ditch the primary.

In an appearance on KSL-TV, Axson spoke to caucus-goers at Brighton High School in Cottonwood Heights, saying he appreciated voters’ patience, and still thought it was a good idea to hold a caucus.

At a caucus in Provo, voters received handouts, obtained by the Deseret News, explaining the reason behind the decision to caucus and why the “caucus election system matters.”

Attendees raise their hands at a Republican caucus at Rock Canyon Elementary School in Provo on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Later, at the party headquarters, Axson said that logistical and human error plagued the caucus event at the high school in Cottonwood Heights. He said “a number of volunteers” did not show up, leading to a lot of confusion.

“When you have a crowd that starts to assume certain things, it kind of gets out of control,” he added. Axson said the average wait time was 45 minutes.

Axson said the party knew opting for a caucus would result in “a slight decrease” in voter turnout.

Paul Weiderhold from Precinct 139 in Provo, told attendees the Utah Republican Party is trying “a new system,” which “has a lot of bugs in it,” adding, “just everything kind of was difficult. So, we appreciate your patience.”

Ally Isom, a poll watcher for the Nikki Haley campaign, said the sizable turnout is what “crashed the system,” but added she is “optimistic” the Utah GOP has it under control.

Those unable to attend a caucus meeting had the option of filling out an absentee paper ballot and submitting it by sending it with a household member or a neighbor, or delivering it to their precinct chair ahead of time.

The Utah GOP presidential preference poll includes former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the two candidates vying to win Utah’s 40 Republican delegates. Texas businessman Ryan Binkley’s name will also be included, since he dropped out after the ballots were printed.

Donald Trump talks to Utahns before caucus

Prior to the voting beginning in Utah, Trump called in on the Utah’s “Rod Arquette Show,” saying the U.S. is “in the midst of one of the most dangerous times in the history.”

He categorized President Joe Biden as “incompetent,” before launching into his agenda, should he be reelected.

“We have to close up the border. We have to drill, baby, drill,” he said in conversation with former Utah state House Speaker Greg Hughes, adding “fixing the economy” and brining down inflation to his list.

“The stock market is the only thing that seems to be working,” Trump added. “And a lot of people say it’s working because my poll numbers are good. ... So, we’re going to make this country really hot, we’re going to make it rock ‘n’ roll, and we’re going to make America great again.”

While in office, Trump downsized federal land attached to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, the two southeastern Utah monuments, and handed over the nearly 2 million acres of land back to the state. But Biden subsequently reversed this move.

On the radio show, Trump said late Sen. Orrin Hatch and other Utahns were in favor of freeing up the federal lands.

“I was hearing from so many people that ... what we did was so incredible,” he said. “Then they come in and closed it up for no reason.” But he promised to remove protections from these lands again, and “quickly.”

Who won the Democratic Primary in Utah in 2024?

The Utah Democratic Party sent an email at around 8:30 p.m., congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their “overwhelming” primary victory.

Devin Zander and others participate in the Pledge of Allegiance as Democrats gather at Churchill Junior High in Millcreek to pick precinct chairs and state delegates on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

“These results show what I’ve been hearing on the ground every day: Democrats are fired up and ready to reelect the Biden-Harris ticket in November,” Diane Lewis, the Utah Democratic Party chair, said in a statement.

“We know what’s at stake in this election: our personal freedoms, our economy and our democracy,” Lewis said. “Tonight, thousands of Utah Democrats showed that they are ready to fight for our historic progress and send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back to the White House in November.”

On the Democratic ballot were Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota, Gabriel Cornejo of Las Vegas, Frankie Lozada of New York, and author Marianne Williamson, who suspended her campaign only to jump back into the race three weeks later.

Utah Democrats received their ballots, postmarked for March 5, by mail. They had the option of returning the ballot via mail on Monday or delivering them to a drop box by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Contributing: Samuel Benson