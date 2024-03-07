Provo's annual celebration for International Women's Day on Saturday will honor Janice Kapp Perry, who composed "As Sisters in Zion" and other beloved religious music, with a "Trailblazer Award" at a Barbie-themed party.

“I don’t have anything big planned. Just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. You should stop by.”

Margot Robbie may have said that in the movie “Barbie,” but one Utah city is bringing it to the real world for a celebration on International Women’s Day Saturday.

After events throughout the day, Provo’s Women’s Day will culminate in a “Barbie Bash” at the Provo Recreation Center, to celebrate the doll’s worldwide influence on Barbie’s 65th birthday, city officials announced.

“Dress up to showcase your inner Barbie with insta-worthy photo-ops, indulge in treats, dance the night away and create a cupcake masterpiece,” said Tara Williams, Provo’s special events coordinator.

Provo’s annual celebration for International Women’s Day will also honor Latter-day Saint composer Janice Kapp Perry — who has written a score of beloved hymns and other songs — with the city’s Trailblazer Award.

“This event started as an initiative to enhance the visibility of the women of Provo, promote leadership opportunities for women in our community, and provide resources for women to help one another. Our hope is that it will grow into a Provo tradition and become a part of our culture for years to come,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said.

Provo Women’s Day started in 2015 as “a day of inspiration for women, by women,” the mayor said, and it has grown in popularity each year.

The city’s ninth Women’s Day starts off with a luncheon Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with guest speakers including the mayor, singer-songwriter Madilyn Paige, “refashion” designer and influencer Sarah Tyau and Thread Wallets co-founder McKenzie Bauer.

“As Provo’s 45th and first female mayor, I feel compelled to encourage Utah County women to make their voices heard,” Kaufusi said. “Our theme, ‘We Are Enough,’ is a call for women to step back from society’s relentless demands and embrace their value in the many roles they play.”

The theme is “a reminder that our worth isn’t tied to our achievements but is inherent in our very being” and gives a chance for attendees to connect with women in the community who “champion” that message, the Provo Women’s Day website states.

To commemorate the centennial of the 19th Amendment in 2020, Kaufusi created the Trailblazer Award to honor women in the community who exemplify the characteristics of the suffragettes: courage, dedication, involvement, energy and passion.

“The courage of the suffragette women and their yellow rose symbol are our inspiration each year as we honor a woman making a difference within our community,” said Provo communications director Nicole Martin.

Perry has a 40-year career in writing and recording gospel music including composing the popular hymn “As Sisters in Zion.” She also wrote 10 songs in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Children’s Songbook,” including “I Love to See the Temple.”

Previous winners include lifelong environmentalist Lillian Hayes, Daily Herald reporter Genelle Pugmire, juvenile court judge Kay Lindsay and Dr. Melissa Ann Kendall, who was the first female pediatrician in Utah County.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up, create cupcake masterpieces and dance the night away to live music. The party is $10 and tickets can be bought on the event’s website.

Other activities at the event include yoga, biking and watercolor painting.