Buk Mawut Buk has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of University Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of shooting and killing University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe in 2021 pleaded guilty on Monday.

Buk Mawut Buk, 25, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, first-degree felonies. In exchange for his guilty pleas, additional charges of obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon by a restricted person were dismissed. The murder and attempted murder charges were reduced from aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder as part of a plea deal.

Buk is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29. He faces a minimum-mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison for his murder conviction.

“This act of violence shook the Salt Lake County community when it happened. Mr. Lowe was not only a well-known star athlete at the University of Utah, but he was a beloved friend, son and brother. Though perfect justice would mean that Mr. Lowe was alive, and the other victim did not have to live with injuries that will last a lifetime, we hope this conviction helps the loved ones of Mr. Lowe and the second victim feel they have received some measure of justice,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Monday while announcing the guilty pleas.

On Sept. 26, 2021, Lowe was attending a house party at 2215 S. Broadmoor Street (2625 East) just hours after the University of Utah football team defeated Washington State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The party was supposed to be for players only, but uninvited guests started showing up.

“Multiple people who were not invited came to the party and were causing problems,” including Buk, according to police.

Lowe and Fuamoli Pomale attempted to leave, but Lowe’s car was blocked by another vehicle. An argument ensued between Lowe and the other men, who refused to move their car. At some point during the argument, Buk walked across the street, retrieved a gun from another man and shot Lowe and Pomale, who were standing on the sidewalk, according to court documents.

“Witnesses then observed Buk walk up to the victims and shoot them five or six more times while they were on the ground,” court documents say. The woman later told police that Buk was trying to “finish them off.”

During an autopsy for Lowe, the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office recovered four bullets from his body.

“They identified at least 19 injuries caused by the bullets,” charging documents state.

Pomale was shot in the neck and chest and suffered “extensive” injuries but survived.

Buk was on probation for two prior violent felony convictions at the time of the killing. According to court records, Buk was convicted in March 2021 of failing to stop at the command of police. In June 2020, he was convicted of robbery in two separate cases — including one in which he robbed a father and daughter at gunpoint — and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Buk had been scheduled to go to trial in May prior to Monday’s guilty pleas.

Lowe had dedicated the 2021 football season to a teammate from Texas, Ty Jordan, who died almost a year previously after an accidental self-inflicted shooting. Lowe changed his jersey number to No. 22 in Jordan’s memory.