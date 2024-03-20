Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case on March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. An attorney for Donald Trump says he’s optimistic an appellate review will lead to the Georgia 2020 election interference case against him being dismissed and Willis being disqualified.

A Fulton County superior court judge gave former President Donald Trump and his legal team permission to appeal his latest decision in the election subversion case.

Last week, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could remain on the case as long as Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor Willis hired to the case, resigned. McAfee’s decision was in response to Trump’s defense team pushing to remove Willis and her office from prosecuting the case due to her romantic relationship with Wade.

McAfee’s permission to appeal allows the defense the opportunity to request that the Georgia Court of Appeals examine his decision not to remove Willis or void the indictment completely due to her personal relationship with Wade.

Trump’s team has 10 days to write up the appeal and send it to the appellate court, which will then have 45 days to decide whether or not they want to take up the case.

“The issue is of such importance to the case that immediate review should be had,’” McAfee wrote regarding his ruling, per CNN.

Trump’s lead defense attorney, Steve Sadow, called McAfee’s decision “highly significant,” CNN added. “The defense is optimistic that appellate review will lead to the case being dismissed and the DA being disqualified.”

Willis brought the case against Trump, which charged him with 10 counts, including plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The presumptive GOP nominee has denied all allegations against him. Ten others, including Trump, were indicted in the racketeering case. Four agreed to plea agreements offered by the prosecution. The remaining 14 co-defendants have also entered not guilty pleas.