Virgil Tripp, 3, of Salt Lake City, attends Jurassic Quest at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Friday, March 29, 2024.

If you are a fan of the “Jurassic Park” movies, you might consider an adventurous trip into the “Jurassic Quest,” an interactive dinosaur experience being held at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy this weekend.

According to the organizer’s press release, the exhibit includes a “herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a ‘Triceratots’ soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring our star dinosaur trainers.”

Photojournalist Laura Seitz spent some time there to give us our photo of the day, along with some fun images.