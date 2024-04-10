The property owner of the real estate where Evermore Park is located in Pleasant Grove confirmed Tuesday that the fantasy park is shutting down, but said he will unveil new plans for the location.

PLEASANT GROVE — Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove will not be forevermore.

Officials confirmed Tuesday the fantasy theme park is shutting down, citing challenges with its operating model and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for its closure.

Evermore Park was a year-round fantasy adventure experience where guests accomplished adventures or quests in a medieval and Victorian-inspired village.

Brandon Fugal, the property owner of the 12.75 acres Evermore Park is located on, said the tenants who run the "experiential-themed attraction" have closed the park's doors permanently. Fugal owns Evermore Park Investments LLC, which owns the real estate and 27 "old-world" structures that comprise the park.

"That said, the real estate where Evermore Park was located is being repositioned to unveil a new attraction and project that is going to be announced," Fugal said.

Fugal said the park has struggled over the years with its operating model and with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The park was also briefly involved in a legal dispute with singer Taylor Swift over her album titled "evermore."

"They have defaulted and have been evicted from the property," Fugal said of the park's operators. "In the wake of these challenges, I am confidentially working with a new enterprise that will be unveiling exciting new plans."

Fugal said the "dramatic improvements" from the new group will be unveiled in the weeks to come. He said there is "absolutely" a bright future ahead for the property's "exciting new program."

“Anyone who follows what I am involved in in the commercial real estate sector, knows that I don’t do anything halfway. I have a track record for representing the most upscale projects in Utah, and this will be no different,” Fugal said. “We’re looking forward to opening a new chapter in the months ahead.”