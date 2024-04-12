American Airlines announced Thursday that it will begin daily service out of the Provo Airport later this year.

PROVO — Utah's second largest airport is getting another airline option.

American Airlines announced Thursday it will launch new nonstop service from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Phoenix-Sky Harbor Airport to Provo Airport beginning this fall. The airline will offer two daily flights to Texas and one daily flight to Arizona starting on Oct. 7, using CRJ700 aircraft for all three daily flights. The planes have room for 65 passengers, including nine first-class seats.

There will also be three daily flights arriving in Provo from the two out-of-state locations during that time. Tickets for flights will go on sale for the first time on April 22.

Joe Sottile, American's director of domestic network planning, said the airline is "thrilled" to add a new service in Provo.

"This new year-round service will offer convenient connections to destinations across the United States and the world on our comprehensive global network, giving local residents more ways to visit the places they want to visit most," Sottile said in a statement on Thursday.

American Airlines already runs about six daily flights to the Dallas/Forth Worth area — its largest hub — and two daily flights to Phoenix out of Salt Lake City International Airport, as well as one daily flight to Chicago and Charlotte, North Carolina. The latter three are also key hubs for the airline.

American also resumed service between Dallas/Forth Worth and St. George this year.

Nate Gatten, the company's executive vice president, said all of the service options will give Utah residents access to American Airlines' "vast domestic and global networks" that include service to over two dozen destinations in Mexico, as well as Caribbean and Latin America countries.

The move also makes American Airlines the third airline to operate out of the airport since its new terminal opened in 2022, joining Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways at the fast-growing airport. The airport reached its 1 million passenger mark in December, about a decade ahead of schedule.

Thursday's announcement isn't that much of a surprise. Brian Torgersen, director of Provo Airport, hinted that a "major network carrier" — such as American Airlines — had expressed interest in opening business out of Utah County during a presentation to the Utah Legislature earlier this year. That was revealed as he and Provo officials asked the state for more funds to expand the facility to meet the growing demand.

Torgersen explained Thursday that bringing in a major carrier had always been a "focus" while the new terminal was being planned out. He said he's happy American Airlines "stepped up" and offered new flights to two of its largest hubs.

“The monumental announcement of the arrival of American Airlines proves we were on their radar as much as our airport tower will soon be on theirs,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi added. “With year-round, daily service, American Airlines is showing (its) commitment to Provo and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them home with this game-changing service.”