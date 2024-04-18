Skiers ride the lift at Alta Ski Resort on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. A new report details the economic might of outdoor recreation in Utah, as much as $8.1 billion in economic output.

Though not quite up to the level of last year’s epic ski season, Utah ski resorts this year, some of which will again stay open into May, have put up some impressive snow totals.

And snow on the slopes translates into money in the bank.

A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute shows that Utah’s ski industry contributed $1.94 billion in nonresident visitor spending during the 2022-23 ski/snowboard season, generating $197.9 million in state and local tax revenue. Skiing and snowboarding directly supported 25,980 statewide jobs and boasted a record 7.1 million skier days during that season.

“The 2022-23 ski season was unprecedented for Utah,” said Jennifer Leaver, senior tourism analyst at the Gardner Institute. “The data show several economic measures at an all-time high, fueled by a historic, record-setting snowfall at nearly every Utah ski area.”

Last year, 12 of Utah’s 15 resorts recorded the most snow in their history, with Alta topping all ski areas at 903 inches. Resorts opened early and closed late. Snow fell into May. Brian Head opened on Nov. 4, earlier than any other resort, and closed on May 7 in what was its longest season ever and the most snow it had in 10 years. Brighton, Snowbasin, Park City, Deer Valley and Solitude all had their longest seasons ever in 2022-23.

Utah skiing/snowboarding by the numbers:

Nonresident visitors spent a record $1.94 billion at Utah ski areas during the 2022/23 ski season, up from $1.92 billion the previous season and $990 million during the 2010-11 season.

Utah skier days totaled 7.1 million during the 2022-23 ski season, up from 5.8 million the previous year.

Salt Lake, Summit and Weber counties collected a record combined $666 million in county transient room tax during the 2022-23 ski season, up 7.6% from the previous year after adjusting for inflation.

Utah’s 15 ski areas directly supported 25,980 jobs during the 2022-23 ski season.

Utah resident skiing/snowboarding spending reached a record $694 million during the 2022-23 ski season, up from $433 million the previous year.

“These 2022-23 ski season statistics show that skiing, snowboarding and tourism in Utah continue to be vital to the health of the state’s economy and benefit residents by providing fun ways to recreate outside, excellent jobs and ample tax dollars from visitors that are used for community projects,” said Nathan Rafferty, president and CEO of Ski Utah. “These numbers reflect the hard work our Utah ski resorts invest in providing fun, positive experiences for visitors and residents alike to look upon fondly.”

Are Utah ski resorts still open?

After the current season got off to a slow start, snow fell often, starting the second week of January through February. More snowfall in the spring has allowed some ski areas to extend their seasons. Nine resorts will continue to spin the lifts through the end of April and into May. Here are scheduled closing dates, per Ski Utah:

Alta — April 21, 2024.

Brian Head — May 5, 2024.

Brighton — April 28, 2024.

Deer Valley — April 21, 2024.

Park City — April 22, 2024.

Snowbasin — April 28, 2024.

Snowbird — to be announced.

Solitude — to be announced — Open daily until at least May 12, conditions permitting.

Woodward Park City — to be announced.