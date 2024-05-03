Undated photo of American author Margaret Mitchell, center, who wrote "Gone With The Wind," talking with British actress Vivien Leigh, who played Scarlett O'Hara in the film adaption of the book. American film actor Clark Gable, who played Rhett Butler in the film, listens to the conversation.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Talk about a one-hit wonder.

On May 3, 1937, American author Margaret Mitchell learned her novel “Gone with the Wind” had won a Pulitzer Prize. It was the only book she published in her lifetime.

In 1939, the motion picture, starring Vivian Leigh and Clark Gable, won eight Academy Awards. Not too bad for a former newspaper reporter.

In 1989, this 50-year recollection by the Deseret News’ Steve Lawrence Peterson shared plenty of details about the author and how her novel chronicled the South during and after the Civil War.

Mitchell, a private person then, became even more selective in her appearances in the years to come, though she did serve as a volunteer for the American Red Cross in the 1940s, and received several military honors.

Mitchell’s philanthropy carries on her legacy.

According to news reports, Mitchell helped the small French town of Vimoutiers rebuild after World War II.

She also helped Black students at Morehouse College through anonymous gifts during the 1940s.

And here’s a fun one from the archives: Even in 2009, many of the names from “Gone with the Wind” were popular with new moms and dads looking to name their children.

After she died in 1949 at age 48, Mitchell did have some early writings published, including a romantic novella.

She was reportedly asked why she hadn’t published a book since her early successful novel.

“Because,” she said, “being the author of ‘Gone With the Wind’ is a full-time job.”

And did you know? The novel, released in 1933, was reportedly almost titled “Tomorrow is Another Day.” If you know, you know.