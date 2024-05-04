Utah Department of Transportation maintenance workers clean up trash from the shoulders of Mountain View Corridor and state Route 201 on Thursday. The event helped kick off the state's new litter-cleanup program called Keeping Utah Beautiful.

Gov. Spencer Cox helped the Utah Department of Transportation launch its new litter-cleanup program, Keeping Utah Beautiful, by helping to clean up some Salt Lake County roadways.

The governor and more than a dozen UDOT maintenance workers gathered Thursday at the corner of Mountain View Corridor and state Route 201 to help clean up trash. Donned in safety vests and gloves, the governor and workers filled up three trucks of garbage bags as they cleaned up the area.

"They found something I'm good at," Cox joked. "I can pick up trash, so it's going to be a very good day."

UDOT deputy director Lisa Wilson said the department spends about $2.3 million on cleaning up litter every year because "nobody likes to see trash on the sides of our roads." She pointed out that litter detracts from the beauty of the state and is a safety hazard.

"We all agree litter is a problem in our state, but we can solve it together," she said. "It will be a unified effort, and it will start with each and every one of us doing our part."

UDOT maintenance workers are tasked with cleaning up the roads every day, but this new initiative will be a great "supplement" for those workers who work hard to keep the roads clean, Wilson said. She explained the program has been piloted over the last few months and is now available to the public for anyone to sign up.

"This new program will make it easier than ever for Utahns to lend a hand and help out to keep our roads clean," Wilson said.

Gov. Spencer Cox and UDOT maintenance workers clean up trash off of Mountain View Corridor and state Route 201 Thursday. | Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Volunteers must be at least 14 years old to participate in Keeping Utah Beautiful. Youth groups, service groups, families or anyone who wants to volunteer can sign up on UDOT's website, submit an application with the number of volunteers, contact information and preferred date, and then receive an email on the details of their designated cleanup.

UDOT officials said, for safety reasons, volunteers will not be cleaning interstates and some state routes.

The governor said this program is perfect for Utah because Utahns are always so willing to serve.

"We just want to issue a call to the good-hearted Utahns everywhere to remind them: First of all, don't litter; and second of all, go sign up to help us clean our streets," he said.

The governor talked about a new partnership UDOT has with the Department of Corrections to provide litter cleanup opportunities for volunteers living in traditional housing in Salt Lake City. He said this program had a five-day trial period, but based on its success and continued interest from parolees, it will continue.

"We do live in the most beautiful state in the country, and it's a place that we're proud of and a place we want to keep that way," Cox said.

Wilson said the Keeping Utah Beautiful initiative is easier for people to be involved with than its predecessor, the Adopt-a-Highway program, as it is more flexible and accessible.

Although this program will replace Adopt-a-Highway, businesses can still participate in the Sponsor a Highway program, where they hire a professional litter-cleaning company to work along interstates.