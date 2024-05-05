Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced that a man who prompted an extensive search after a police officer was run over and killed in Santaquin has been found and taken into custody.

“We just received confirmation that the suspect has been captured,” Cox posted Sunday on the social media website X.

The Santaquin police officer was killed while assisting on a call. It ended up being a “suspicious” call, and the driver ran over the officer and killed him, Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the nature of the original call. Police have not said whether the driver ran over the officer while still driving the semitruck or in another vehicle.

Just before 11 a.m., a “shelter in place” order was lifted in surrounding communities. An earlier order from Santaquin city officials had warned residents to stay inside “for a dangerous suspect outstanding. Do not leave your house.”

I-15 was closed in both directions for several hours in south Utah County due to the police response. Southbound I-15 reopened in Santaquin just before 11:30 a.m., but northbound lanes remain closed. “Expect major delays,” the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety released an alert that said police were looking for Mike Jayne, 42, who was described as white with unkempt brown hair, a beard, about 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweater, black shoes and white socks, according to the alert.

The alert said the man was possibly armed with a stolen firearm and driving a stolen extended cab long-bed Ford F-150 truck with a grill and Utah license plate 2D7TR.

Residents reported other communities, including parts of Payson, were also advised to “shelter in place” while police searched for the driver.

At the scene where the officer was killed, at least 20 police cars remained as of 11:30 a.m. A semitruck was turned facing the wrong direction on the freeway.

One Payson resident told KSL he and others had been asked to watch doors of a church meetinghouse where services were underway as police nearby were searching for the driver.

“Devastating news from our law enforcement community this morning. Please keep this officer’s family in your prayers. Our hearts are broken and we give our unending gratitude to all those who protect and serve,” Cox posted earlier on X.

“We’re devastated by the loss of this officer from Santaquin. God bless all our law enforcement heroes this morning. We’re praying for the safety of those still working this situation,” Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson also posted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contributing: Becky Bruce