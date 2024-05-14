Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has endorsed Utah 2nd Congressional District candidate Colby Jenkins to replace Republican incumbent Celeste Maloy in the U.S. Senate. Jenkins and Maloy will meet in the June 25 Republican primary.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., endorsed Utah 2nd Congressional District candidate Colby Jenkins to replace Republican incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy on Tuesday.

The endorsement from Paul, the libertarian-leaning son of former Sen. Ron Paul, comes less than a month after Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee attempted to mobilize opposition to unseat Maloy. Before backing her opponent, Lee expressed disapproval with Maloy’s voting record and engaged in an in-depth interview with Jenkins about his policy views.

Lee and Paul are often seen on the same side of issues, using their votes to oppose legislation in the Senate they say expands the size and scope of the federal government beyond its constitutional limits.

“The problem in Washington isn’t just Democrats,” Paul said in a statement. “Half of the Republicans in Congress vote for deficit spending, endless wars, and unconstitutional mandates. That’s why we need better Republicans, like Colby Jenkins.”

In a video of Lee and Paul that was posted Monday night, Lee lists the characteristics he thinks qualifies Jenkins to represent Utah in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“His commitment to the Constitution, fiscal responsibility, limited government and individual liberty make him the best candidate to represent Utah’s values in Washington,” Lee said.

In January, Jenkins, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret colonel, announced his candidacy to oust Maloy — who he voted for in last year’s special nominating convention — before making a splash with Lee’s endorsement and his subsequent win at the state GOP convention on April 27.

Jenkins beat Maloy 57%-43% among the district’s roughly 1,000 party delegates. Both candidates opted not to gather signatures but because they both received more than 40% of the delegates’ votes the results ensured a two-person battle on the June 25 primary ballot.

Jenkins has received the endorsement of the House Freedom Fund, a Super PAC that only supports candidates it says “are dedicated to open, accountable, and limited government.” The group has spent hundreds of thousands boosting the campaigns of members of the House Freedom Caucus, according to Open Secrets.

The day prior to the convention, Jenkins also received the endorsement of former Trump administration official Kash Patel.

Maloy has earned several high-profile endorsements as well, including from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, former 2nd District Congressman Chris Stewart and Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, of the 4th District.

Maloy has occupied the seat held by her old boss, Stewart, for less than six months. She emerged from a June nominating convention as the official party nominee and delegate favorite before defeating former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and businessman Bruce Hough in the Republican primary.

During her six months in office, Maloy has introduced legislation to transfer some federal lands to Utah and voted against further military aid to Ukraine.