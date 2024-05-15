Following Lori Vallow Daybell’s arrest on Feb. 20, 2020, Rexburg police detective Ray Hermosillo said he listened to the phone calls she had with Chad Daybell. On Wednesday in Boise, Hermosillo testified before the court in the criminal case of Chad Daybell versus the state of Idaho that he was looking for any information regarding Lori’s missing children, Tylee Ryan and Josua Jackson “JJ” Vallow.

Daybell is charged with the murder of his previous wife, Tammy Daybell, whose death was initially reported as natural but later determined to be due to asphyxiation. He is also accused of the murders of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, who were found buried on his property. The case also involves allegations of conspiracy to commit murder and insurance fraud. Daybell reportedly increased his late wife’s life insurance shortly before her death, according to the state.

In his testimony, Hermosillo said the couple would talk as often as 10-12 times a day, but one conversation caught his attention.

“What they were talking about and who they were referencing stuck out to us,” Hermosillo said regarding a phone call that took place on June 8, 2020.

On June 9, 2020, “We served the search warrant on the Daybell property and found Tylee and JJ,” he added.

The court heard parts of the telephone conversation between Chad and Lori Daybell. In it, Lori says that she knows too much — about the Second Coming of Jesus Christ — that she can’t “deny it” and knows it’s “just a matter of time,” but that she doesn’t know specifically when.

Chad replied by saying he had texted and been communicating with someone named Ray. Hermosillo told the court that through the investigation, they discovered “Ray” to be an alias often used for Alex Cox, Lori’s brother. At the time of the phone call, Cox was not alive; he had died on December 12, 2019, of natural causes, according to police.

“Through our investigation (and) interviews with multiple witnesses that were close to him (and) through the teachings in his books, he would often talk about how he had the ability to see and speak with people on the other side of the veil,” Hermosillo said in his testimony Wednesday.

In the phone call, Chad told Lori that Cox said he was “very optimistic for both” of them and to stick to their plan, which both Lori and Chad called their “project” or “blueprint” in the call.

Later in the call, Lori expressed her frustration with Cox for initially stating that their plan had a slight percent chance of trouble occurring and asked Chad to obtain more information from Cox, who is deceased.

“At the beginning of this project, he said there was only like a 3% chance that there would be trouble (in) certain aspects,” Lori said. “And then (now) there’s like 100% trouble because that’s where it all started. So find out about that. See what he has to say on that issue.”

At one point, Lori joked that Chad should ask Cox to punch someone in the face to get things done, to which Chad replies, “I don’t think he wants to be violent.”

Toward the end of the recording, Lori told Chad that she needs to be reassured by him multiple times every day that everything is going to work out.

“My sweet, lovely Lori, things are going to work out. Not just because he (Cox) says so, but because I know so. It’s a marvelous plan,” Chad said. “It’s been shown to me.”

Judge Steven Boyce said prosecutors only have one more witness to call in their case Thursday morning, which will be a shorter trial day. After that witness, he said the schedule for the rest of the trial will be outlined for the 17 jurors hearing the case — 12 of whom will be tasked with determining whether Chad Daybell is guilty.